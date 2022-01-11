ALLENWOOD — What exactly is planned for the northern section of Great Stream Commons?
A 57-acre parcel of the county industrial park was sold last year to 17890 Russell Road LLC. Steel work for what looks like an industrial structure was recently put up, with a graded approach to the site off Russell Road, Gregg Township.
Shawn McLaughlin, Union County Planning and Planning and Economic Development director, said Monday that based on a Keystone Opportunity Zone application filed with SEDA-COG and the state Department of Community and Economic Development, Bimbo Bakery USA was to be the occupant of the building.
Bimbo, called the “world’s largest bread maker,” purchased the one-time Butter-Krust bakery in Sunbury before closing it in 2017. Operations were reportedly shifted to other facilities at the time. A request submitted to Bimbo for information about plans for the Union County site was not returned by publication time.
A nearby site of what was to be a Target distribution center will be a 1.5 million square-foot industrial building. A sign identifying the new owner was in place several months ago, recently joined by a piece of heavy equipment.
McLaughlin said it was being developed by JM Industrial Realty, a subsidiary or affiliate of Moran Industries.
McLaughlin said JM Industrial Realty also recently purchased 9 acres from the county across from the Snappy’s convenience store now under construction. However, their intended use of that property was not known.
