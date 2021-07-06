Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic warning, 1:35 a.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 1:52 a.m., St. Mary and St. Lawrence streets; suicide attempt/threat, 10:15 a.m., Old Schoolhouse Road; burglar alarm, 3:15 p.m., North Derr Drive; complaint, 9:23 p.m., Countryside Development; complaint, 9:24 p.m., Buffalo Road; complaint, 9:36 p.m. North Water Street.
• Saturday: Traffic warning, 12:41 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Beagle Club Road; traffic warning, 1:26 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; drug law violation, 2:39 a.m., Old Turnpike Road and Reitz Boulevard; assist fire agency, 7:42 a.m., London Lane, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 10:30 a.m., Old Turnpike and Fairground roads; traffic warning, 10:58 a.m., St. Anthony and North Fourth streets; be on the lookout, 12:37 p.m., Route 220 south, Woodward Township, Lycoming County; assist fire agency, 5:54 p.m., North Front Street; harassment, 6:01 p.m., Farley Circle; traffic warning, 10:44 p.m., River Road and South Seventh Street; traffic warning, 10:55 p.m., North Third and St. Mary streets.
• Friday: Animal issue, 4:33 a.m., Stein Lane and Turtle Creek Road; 911 open line, 8:31 a.m., Turtle Creek at Stein Lane; parking complaint, 8:47 a.m., South Fifth Street; traffic stop, 10:01 a.m., North Water at St. Anthony streets; fraud, 12:45 p.m., South 17th Street; disturbance, 1:47 p.m., Buffalo Road; hit and run, 2:40 p.m., North Second Street; be on the lookcout, 5:11 p.m., State Police at Selinsgrove; traffic warning, 5:26 p.m., Westbranch Highway; complaint, 7:13 p.m., South Second Street; suspicious vehicle, 7:23 p.m., North 15th Street; assist fire/EMS, 8:20 p.m., Keila Avenue, East Buffalo Township; animal issue, 8:46 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; juvenile issue, 9:05 p.m., South Third Street; traffic warning, 10:24 p.m., Old Turnpike Road and Reitz Boulevard.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — A 53-year-old Shamokin Dam woman was determined to be under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop at 1:23 a.m. July 3 along Helen Street and East Eighth Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
A 2020 Hyundai Elantra was stopped. Charges are pending chemical testing, police noted.
DUI
SELINSGROVE — A Wrightsville man was arrested for DUI, troopers reported.
Terrence Small, 49, was allegedly operating a 2008 Jeep while under the influence of a control substance at 12:10 p.m. May 31 along North Market and East Mill streets, Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Penns Creek man sustained a suspected minor injury when he crashed his motorcycle at 8:19 p.m. June 30 along Route 522, north of Iron Bridge Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Grant P. Stahl, 32, was traveling south on a 2002 Honda Shadow, when it failed to take a left curve, went off the right side of the roadway, slid and overturned. Troopers said Stahl left the scene and was not wearing a helmet. He will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
2-vehicle crash
MIDDLEBURG — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 8:55 a.m. July 2 along West Market Street, west of Furnace Road, Middleburg, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2017 Ford Focus driven by Amber L. Bailey, 34, of Beaver Springs, was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2014 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Gary A. Mitchell, 52, of Milroy. Both drivers were belted.
Bailey will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Assault
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selingrove man and Northumberland woman are facing charges after an allegedly assault at a Sheetz store along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Jose Rivera, 36, of Selinsgrove, allegedly struck his girlfriend in the head multiple times. Rivera was arraigned and jailed in Snyder County in lieu of $40,000 bail. Keyshla Pagan-Caldero, 31, of Northumberland, also allegedly struck the woman and was cited.
Harassment
SELINSGROVE — Troopers are investigating an alleged harassment at 1:07 p.m. July 3 along South Market Street, Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — The personal information of a 40-year-old Selinsgrove woman was allegedly used to open an unemployment compensation claim.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 1:39 p.m. July 2 along Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a male was arrested twice within about an hour for DUI.
A 2003 Audi was stopped and Shane Harnish arrested for DUI, then the Audi was noticed traveling the wrong way along the I-180 entrance west and stopped again. The incident was reported June 27 along I-180 west in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Charges are pending toxicology tests.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 26-year-old Duboistown woman was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 1:15 a.m. July 4 along Pine Street and Little League Boulevard, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
A 2003 Toyota Camry was stopped, police noted.
DUI
MUNCY — A 41-year-old Williamsport woman was arrested for DUI after troopers responded to a report of an intoxicated woman being disruptive.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 1:56 a.m. June 30 at 107 Mechanic St., Muncy, Lycoming County. A 2011 Buick Enclave was involved.
2-vehicle crash
MUNCY — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 1:45 p.m. July 2 along West Water Street at South Market Street, Muncy, Lycoming County.
Donald M. Frey, 58, of Hughesville, attempted a turn in a 2011 Chevrolet Impala when it failed to yield and was struck by a westbound 2015 Jeep Compass driven by Deanna J. Crawford, 56, of Muncy, police reported. Both drivers were belted.
Frey will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Danville man escaped injury after his vehicle went out of control and rolled over a ditch at 5:03 p.m. June 30 along Route 15 south, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Michael S. Lenzner, 58, was traveling south in a 2013 Honda Fit when the vehicle rolled. Conditions were wet, police noted. Lenzner was belted.
1-vehicle crash
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A Stillwater woman escaped injury when her Jeep went out of control on a wet roadway and struck a ditch.
The crash was reported at 4:40 p.m. June 30 along Route 442, Moreland Township, Lycoming County. Angela L. Wundschock, 26, was traveling east in a 2008 Jeep Compass when the Jeep crashed. Wundschock was belted and was not injured. She was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle vs. parked vehicle
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash reported at 2:34 p.m. June 26 along Route 220 north, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Jeffrey D. Yonkin, 40, of Williamsport, was traveling east in a 2006 Chevrolet Express when its trailing unit struck a parked 2004 Chevrolet Impala. Yonkin and two passengers were belted.
He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Assault
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an allegation of miniature crossbow bolts fired at a 35-year-old Williamsport woman while she mowed in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Indecent assault
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alleged assault in the township and determined no crime was committed.
Burglary
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly cut a lock off a shed and took an electric Black and Decker mower.
The alleged burglary occurred between 6 p.m. March 10 and noon June 21 along Gap Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
Theft of motor vehicle
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 2002 Chevrolet Blazer was stolen from a parking area at the residence of a 43-year-old South Williamsport woman.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 6:30 and 7 p.m. July 2 along Route 200 South. The green Blazer has Pa. registration GYW-5231.
Theft by deception
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — An unemployment claim was allegedly filed by using the personal information of a 56-year-old Muncy woman.
Troopers said the incident was reported between noon July 2 and 3:18 p.m. July 4 along Gardner Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Drug possession
WILLIAMSPORT — A Hyundai was stopped at 12:24 p.m. June 22 along West Fourth and Hepburn streets and two persons arrested for various offenses, troopers reported.
Jownon Keyes was allegedly found to have two active arrest warrants and Ashley Calhoun was allegedly in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Additionally, Calhoun allegedly had an active arrest warrant.
Drug possession
PIATT TOWNSHIP — A Gillett woman was allegedly found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 3:55 p.m. June 23 along Route 220 north, Piatt Township, Lycoming County.
Melissa Long, 27, was cited with summary traffic violations as well when her 2005 Subaru Legacy was stopped.
State Police At Bloomsburg Drug possession
ORANGEVILLE — A Benton woman was taken into custody after troopers alegedly found her in possession of marijuana, heroin, pills and paraphernalia.
The alleged incident was reported at 9:11 p.m. June 30 along Main Street, Orangeville, Columbia County. Shannon Fink was allegedly found sleeping on the bench seat of a U-Haul with both doors open. Paraphernalia was allegedly in plain view. Fink was transported for further evaluation.
