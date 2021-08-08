MILTON — The new bleachers which will be a highlight of the Milton Area High School’s new athletic stadium are set to be installed Monday, Aug. 9.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said members of the public may, from a safe distance, visit the complex to watch the bleachers be erected.
Plumbing work has started in the locker rooms which comprise the structure the bleachers will be incorporated upon. The sewer main for the locker rooms, restrooms and concession stand is being tied in.
Keegan also provided additional updates on the $14.1 million project to renovate the athletic stadium and build a health and wellness center.
According to Keegan, steps are starting to be formed around the ticket booth, which will serve as the stadium’s entrance.
According to Keegan, 90% of the footers have been completed, in preparation for steel erection, for the wellness center.
“The bar joists and decking are on site, with some steel arriving,” Keegan said. “The floor slabs in the new addition are prepping. They continue to backfill around the foundation at the new addition.”
Contractors are continuing to install drainage around the perimeter of the track, Keegan said.
The stadium was scheduled to be complete in time for the fall sports season. However, the district recently announced it will not be finished in time, due to the impacts of the pandemic. An updated timeline for the completion has not yet been finalized.
The school board in January awarded the following contracts for the project: General contractor, Lobar Construction, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
SitelogIQ has been contracted to handle construction management.
Work also continues on the Warrior Run School District’s $28.7 million project to build a 99,000-square-foot elementary school and renovate that district’s athletic stadium.
According to information posted on Warrior Run’s website, over the past week footers and walls for the elementary school gym were poured.
In addition, masonry work took place in the area of the baseball field’s dugout. Site contractors have also started the process of removing an asbestos water line, which is being replaced.
The Warrior Run school board in early March approved eciConstruction, of Dillsburg, as the general contractor for the project. The company submitted a $20.58 million bid.
In addition, the following contracts were also approved: Plumbing, Myco Mechanical, of Telford, $1.86 million; HVAC, Myco Mechanical, $2.9 million; and electrical, Lecce Electric, Williamsport, $3.4 million.
Construction of the new elementary school is scheduled to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be opened to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
