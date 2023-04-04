LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council has awarded a $2.7 million contract for renovations to Hufnagle Park.
Lewisburg Borough Manager William Lowthert said amotion to award the Hufnagle Park Event Venue Project to Gray Builders L.L.C. for $2.7 million — contingent upon the contractor signing the necessary agreements and submitting the required bonds and insurances as detailed in the project bid documents — was approved during a special council meeting held this week.
The bulk of the project costs are to be paid from the Union County CDBG-CV Competitive Grant Funds.
Gray Builders LLC is located in Danville.
"Their low bid was higher than the $2.5 million made available for construction by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development through their Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 funding," Lowthert said. "The borough will be working with the project engineering team, the contractor, and PA DCED on options to close the funding gap."
The construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 1, and continue until late December.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
