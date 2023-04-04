LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council has awarded a $2.7 million contract for renovations to Hufnagle Park.

Lewisburg Borough Manager William Lowthert said amotion to award the Hufnagle Park Event Venue Project to Gray Builders L.L.C. for $2.7 million — contingent upon the contractor signing the necessary agreements and submitting the required bonds and insurances as detailed in the project bid documents — was approved during a special council meeting held this week.

