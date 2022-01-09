LEWISBURG — Penn State Extension will host the Union County Crops Conference starting at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Best Western Plus Country Cupboard Inn, 7701 Westbranch Highway, Lewisburg.
“Prices of inputs for crop production, especially fertilizer prices have been increasing,” said Anna Hodgson, agronomy educator. “This is an important topic right now that we will try to address at the conference.”
The keynote speaker for the event, John Berry, is a former ag marketing educator with Penn State Extension. His talk, “Commodity outlook,” will cover the current and future market outlook for crop production and input prices.
Another topic attendees will learn about is “Slug management in no-till fields.” Slugs were a problem locally in field crops last year. John Tooker, professor of entomology, will discuss his research and management strategies for slug control.
Tar spot, a new corn pathogen in Pennsylvania will also be addressed by Alyssa Collins, director of Penn State’s Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center. She will share the latest information on the current distribution in PA, identification, and management.
Other topics include: Maximizing Herbicide Applications and Timing, Hay Silage and Quality, Marestail Management and Research Update, and more. One of the afternoon breakout session options is dicamba training that will be given by representatives from Bayer Ag Sciences. This will meet the requirements needed by EPA and PDA to purchase and apply XtendiMax, Engenia, or FeXapan with VaporGrip Technology.
Attendees will earn a minimum of two core and two PC, 01, and 18 pesticide recertification credits. Certified Crop Adviser credits will also be available.
Registration is $20 before Jan. 21 and $25 after. Buffet lunch at Country Cupboard is included. Register at www.extension.psu.edu/crops-conferences or call 877-345-0691. For more information, call Anna Hodgson at 570-556-4756.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.