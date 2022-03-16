BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Department of Art and Art History is hosting an art portfolio review, exhibition and award reception for regional high school students on Saturday, April 30, and Monday, May 2, in the Arts and Administration Building.
All high school students are eligible to participate in the review and exhibition. High school juniors and seniors are eligible to win cash or tuition scholarship awards. Students interested in participating in the portfolio review need to pre-register by Thursday, April 28.
All review participants will be able to participate in an exhibition at the Atrium Gallery located on the ground floor of the Arts and Administration Building. The reception for the exhibition is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in the Atrium Gallery when awards will be announced.
The top prize is a BU Scholarship Award for $1,000 with first, second and third place prizes offering $300, $200 and $100 dollars respectively.
For more information or to register, email Dave Kube (dkube@bloomu.edu) or call the Department of Art and Art History at 570-389-4646. To support the High School Art Competition financially, visit TakeActionBU.org/art.
