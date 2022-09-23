LEWISBURG — For the first time the Lewisburg Area School District has made the STEM program part of the daily curriculum at the elementary level.
Tara Miller is the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) teacher for the district’s elementary school. She made a presentation to the school board Thursday about the importance of the lessons children learn through STEM.
“It’s not just playing with popsicle sticks,” she said. “The STEM program teaches youngsters problem solving, critical thinking, teamwork, creativity, communication, perseverance, career exploration, and digital literacy. Students not only use the skills they learn from STEM in the classroom but in every avenue of life.”
Miller has worked in the Lewisburg elementary school for six years, and while some STEM elements were already taught, this year is the first that the STEM program has been formally implemented in the elementary school curriculum.
She said students in grades two through five recently have been learning how to deal with frustration, social and emotional learning, solar power and natural disasters, and learning about watersheds and their environmental impact.
“STEM is more of a mindset than a course you take,” she said.
Students who want to learn to play the cello will now have that opportunity in the district.
The board accepted the donation of two cellos. The gifts were made possible through The Green Dragon Foundation, and through the gifts of Cliff and Erin Brown.
The Browns donated the cellos to the district’s instrument lending library. The cellos are valued at $3,200 to $4,000.
The Green Dragon Foundation also donated monetary gifts totaling $1,563.38. The foundation specified $1,000 to support the district’s food insecurity program, run through the Lewisburg Elementary Parent Student Association. The rest will be designated to support the Lewisburg Area High School’s Link Crew program.
