STEM implemented at the elementary level Lewisburg School Board

Elementary teacher Tara Miller promotes the STEM learning initiative at the Lewisburg school board meeting.

 Jim Diehl/The Standard-Journal

LEWISBURG — For the first time the Lewisburg Area School District has made the STEM program part of the daily curriculum at the elementary level.

Tara Miller is the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) teacher for the district’s elementary school. She made a presentation to the school board Thursday about the importance of the lessons children learn through STEM.

