SUMMERDALE — The following local students have been named to the Central Penn College Dean's List for the winter term:
• Lindsay Poeth, of Mifflinburg, majoring in legal studies.
• Jalynn Murray, of Watsontown, majoring in occupational therapy assistant.
• Kaitlyn Jurewicz, of Coal Township, majoring in healthcare management.
