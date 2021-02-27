ALLENWOOD - There are no vistas, no waterfalls and no rocky outcrops. Still, a trek through Gamelands 252 near Allenwood is always interesting.
Better known as the former Alvira area, this is a hike through history. While the hike is generally easy, void of any ascents or descents, it's often a trek through thick undergrowth and thorns, especially if you want to take an up-close look at some American history. With that, be prepared for some bushwhacking, or at the very least, some ducking and sidestepping.
The gamelands are located along Alvira Road just off Route 44 near the Lycoming/Union County line. This unpaved section of road goes back to the Washington Cemetery, which borders property of the US government and the Allenwood federal prison complex. This cemetery is the final resting place for several Civil War veterans, as well as a Revolutionary War veteran.
The road passes two other cemeteries, a newer cemetery adjacent to Alvira Road and an older cemetery just steps from the modern cemetery. Here, a number of Civil War veterans are buried.
It's not uncommon to come across ruins from the former town of Alvira, which was famously taken via imminent domain by the Department of War during World War II. Dozens of residents were uprooted to make way for the Pennsylvania Ordnance Works, which manufactured TNT for just 11 months over the 8,000 acres seized by the government.
Only the Stone Church — which rests on federal prison property and is opened several times a year to visitors — and its cemetery, along with the two cemeteries on the state gamelands remain intact. Today, the Federal Bureau of Prisons operates three prisons on 4,000 acres of the land while 3,000 acres was given to become state gamelands in 1964.
Anyone who has visited the gamelands has likely seen one or more of the dozens of ammunition storage units, which are shaped like igloos. The concrete structures have largely been taken over by Mother Nature these days and are more easily seen after a snowfall, when the white domes pop up all over the forested floor.
During the summer months, the greenery of Mother Nature more easily obscures the structures.
The structures are domed so that any inadvertent ignition would explode upward. Amazing acoustics exist to this day in those bunkers that are still open, creating a unique echo with even the slightest sound from inside. Each of the 150 bunkers was constructed far enough apart to avoid ignition in case another exploded.
Each structure is 44-foot wide and was capable of housing 250,000 pounds of munitions. Sadly, many have been spray painted with graffiti, however if you venture far enough away from Alvira Road, some are relatively unscathed.
A visit these days shows just how much wildlife exists on these gamelands. Deer tracks are prevalent and several lead into the bunkers. Yes, the deer are curious too.
A couple of tips: Wear orange, no matter the time of year. These are gamelands. If you are directionally challenged, be careful where you go as you can get turned around rather easily. Former roadways criss-cross the property so it's easy to get confused.
