World Renowned Violinist to Perform at Weis Center

Virtuoso Violinist Nicola Benedetti, alongside the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, will perform Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Weis Center.

 Provided by Rebecca Driver

LEWISBURG — Playing enthralling classical music that will captivate her audience, virtuoso violinist Nicola Benedetti will perform alongside the Scottish Chamber Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, the Weis Center on the campus of Bucknell University, Lewisburg.

"When sharing the thing you spent so long preparing with a group of people who, more often than not, are sitting very focused, intent and listening; there is a feeling of everybody coming together around a shared experience," said Benedetti.

