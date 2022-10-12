World Renowned Violinist to Perform at Weis Center

LEWISBURG — Playing enthralling classical music that will captivate her audience, virtuoso violinist Nicola Benedetti will perform alongside the Scottish Chamber Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, the Weis Center on the campus of Bucknell University, Lewisburg.
"When sharing the thing you spent so long preparing with a group of people who, more often than not, are sitting very focused, intent and listening; there is a feeling of everybody coming together around a shared experience," said Benedetti.
Benedetti is a world-renowned musician specializing in concertos and is one of the most sought after violinists of her generation. She has performed with various high-level orchestras, including the London Symphony Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, the Leipzig Gewandhausorchester and the National Symphony Orchestra of Washington, D.C.
Born in Irvine, Scotland, Benedetti started playing violin at 4 years old, to follow in her sisters footsteps. At age 9, she entered the Yehudi Menuhin School where she studied under Natasha Boyarskaya. At age 16, in 2004, she won the BBC Young Musician of the Year competition.
"Classical music is quite complex and has an enduring intensity to it, so it's not just one thing that repeats over and over again," said Benedetti. "It has a real shape, a lot of climactic moments, and some very intimate moments. It's that diversity that I love."
She has released 12 albums throughout her career.
Aside from her career as a performer, Benedetti also started the Benedetti Foundation in 2019. The foundation primarily provides orchestral and musician-ship based workshops for children, students, teachers and adults to better further their musical education.
Its goals are to showcase the best of what musical education looks like, revitalize people's practices in musical education and break barriers between the highest professionals in music and those who are just starting out.
"We very much believe that the best education models include creative arts in some ways, and music is the most abstract but also the most inclusive," said Benedetti. "If you believe that that's part of a great education then you have to do it well. You have to do it convincingly because it is not an easy thing to pass on to people. So we're there to inspire people to do it as well as possible."
Some of Benedetti's accolades include being named a member of the Order of the British Empire in 2013, awarded the Queen's Medal for Music in 2016, being named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, winning the Grammy for best classical music solo and being appointed festival director of the Edinburgh International Festival on Oct. 1.
"It's a very highly skilled thing that we're trying to do by playing musical instruments," said Benedetti. "But I think that's all just a means to an end and the end is always to move people and give them an experience that makes their life better. You want people to feel like they've had something that has changed them for the better."
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
