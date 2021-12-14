LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors opted Monday night to lower the General Fund property tax rate as they approved a budget for 2022.
The decrease in the General Fund tax rate, from 4 mills to 3.7 mills, was the largest decrease of three options presented at preliminary adoption. The owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $370, a savings of $30 in the year ahead. The rates for fire protection (0.45 mills), hydrants (0.06 mills) and streetlights (0.05 mills) would remain steady for a total of 4.26 mills for 2022.
Char Gray, supervisor chair, noted General Fund revenue was projected at $4,796,366. General Fund expenses were projected at $6,794,795 with the difference carried over.
Revenue and spending projections for 2022 were made without considering a recently opened Fairfield by Marriott Hotel near the Lewisburg YMCA, Miller Center. The assessed value of the property had yet to be determined.
Gray expected added revenue would come to the township once the assessment was completed. A county assessment meeting was expected in the week ahead.
“We can only guess,” Gray said. “But we believe it will be at least $25,000.”
Gray said the estimate was based on the assessment of the Giant Food Store or the township’s larger homes.
Supervisors approved a $455,436 bid by Mid-State Paving for an Oxford Drive storm water improvement project. It was contingent upon receipt of required bonds and other stipulations. Supervisors noted that residents of that area have complained about the conditions after heavy rainfall.
Supervisor Matt Schumacher, at his last regularly scheduled board meeting, was commended by Gray for taking township matters seriously from the start. Schumacher, who declined to run again, was also credited for helping get township finances in order. He, in turn, cited the work of Stacey Kifolo who was township manager for much of his six-year term.
Schumacher critiqued an amendment to a solar ordinance which could stipulate an owner of solar panels have a recycling plan for when panels are no longer usable. Schumacher said it was unfair that the user of a small number of panels, such as a homeowner, should pay for recycling something they may not have installed. A cap was suggested which could set a maximum number of panels which could be used without a recycling plan.
