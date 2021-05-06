BERWICK — Youth in Philanthropy groups, consisting of approximately 15 high school students from 11 school districts in the region, completed their annual grantround during the spring of the 2020-2021 school year.
Participating schools included Benton, Berwick, Central Columbia, Columbia-Montour Area Vo-Tech, Danville, Midd-West, Millville, Northwest, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy and Warrior Run.
The program was adapted to suit social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The students presented their awards and recapped this year’s program through virtual ceremonies held April 28 and May 5.
This year, 47 grants totaling $53,500 were awarded. These grants were funded by generous community support.
Warrior Run students awarded the following grants: Father's Hope, Hope for the Holidays, $500; Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, Growth of Our Community, $3,000.
Benton students awarded the following grants: Benton Area School District, Adapting with Job Boxes, $1,500; Benton Area School District, Animals for Mental Health, $650; Benton Area School District, Rebuilding our Future Through Social and Emotional Care, $800; Benton AYSO, Purchase New Goals, $850; Columbia County Commissioners for Columbia County Family Centers, Learn to Earn, $200; Northern Columbia Community and Cultural Center, Summer Camp Mental Health Initiative, $1,000.
Berwick students awarded the following grants: Berwick Area YMCA, Esports Lab at the Berwick YMCA, $1,500; For the Cause, P.L.A.N.T.E.D. (People Learning about Nutritious Tasteful Edible Dishes), $2,500; Hand in Hand Family Resource Center, All Abilities Swim at the Berwick YMCA, $330; The Children’s Museum, Inc., All STEAM Ahead!, $670.
Central Columbia students awarded the following grants: AGAPE, Love from Above to Our Community, Women in Need, $1,000; Columbia County Commissioners for Columbia County Family Centers, Learn to Earn, $1,000; For the Cause, P.L.A.N.T.E.D. (People Learning about Nutritious Tasteful Edible Dishes), $1,000; Hand in Hand Family Resource Center, Creating Sensory Safe Environments at Community Events, $1,000
Nicholas Wolff Foundation, Inc., Camp Victory Care Packages, $1,000.
Columbia-Montour Area Vo-Tech students awarded the following grants: Central PA Business and Education Association, College and Career Preparedness Opportunities and Outreach, $500; Columbia County Commissioners for Columbia County Family Centers, Learn to Earn, $400; For the Cause, P.L.A.N.T.E.D. (People Learning about Nutritious Tasteful Edible Dishes), $850; Hand in Hand Family Resource Center, C.A.M.P.S. (Construction, Art, Music, Play, Sensory), $500; Nicholas Wolff Foundation, Inc., Camp Victory Care Packages, $1,000; The Children's Museum, Inc., Materials Support for Summer Maker Camp, $750; Transitional Housing and Care Center of Columbia and Montour County, Project Therapy Dog, $1,000.
Danville students awarded the following grants: Danville Child Development Center, Engaging School Age Children in SEL and Bullying Prevention, $750; Montour Area Recreation Commission, Chillisquaque Creek Access Project, $1,000; The Good Samaritan Mission, Beds for Kids Program, $2,250; The Good Samaritan Mission, Many Hands Helping Others Program, $1,000.
Midd-West students awarded the following grants: Evangelical Community Hospital, Helping Teens Quit – Tobacco and Vaping Education and Cessation, $750; Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, GSVUW Youth Mental Health Assistance Fund, $1,710; Middlecreek Area Community Center, Recreational Activity for Youth through the MACC Kid’s Night/Teen Night Events, $2,540.
Millville students awarded the following grants: AGAPE Love from Above to Our Community, Women in Need, $250; Millville Borough, Little Fishing Creek Area Swimming Pool Improvement, $3,500; Millville Little League, Registration Sponsorship and Field Upkeep, $500; Nicholas Wolff Foundation Inc., Camp Victory Care Packages, $500; Transitional Housing and Care Center of Columbia and Montour County, Project Zoey, $250.
Northwest students awarded the following grants: For the Cause, P.L.A.N.T.E.D. (People Learning about Nutritious Tasteful Edible Dishes), $1,500; Northwest Area School District, Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, $1,500; Northwest Area School District, My Plate Food Project, $1,000; Susquehanna Warrior Trail Council, Mile Marker Project, $1,000.
Selinsgrove students awarded the following grants: DIG Furniture Bank, Providing Good Night’s Sleep to Selinsgrove Youth, $250; Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Youth Mental Health Financial Assistance Fund, $250; Nicholas Wolff Foundation Inc., Camp Victory Care Packages, $500; Regional Engagement Center (REC), After School Drop-In Program and Food Pantry Support, $2,000; Selinsgrove Area School District, Seals in the Garden, $2,000
Shikellamy students awarded the following grants: Evangelical Community Hospital, Helping Teens Quit – Tobacco and Vaping Education and Cessation, $1,000; Shikellamy High School, Bikes and Hikes Program, $4,000.
2020-2021 Youth in Philanthropy donors included: Anonymous, Berwick Health and Wellness Fund, Jeremy Betz, Central Columbia Educational Foundation, Danville Superintendent's Educational Initiative Awards Fund, Michelle Ebner, ERDI Partners, First Columbia Bank and Trust Company Employees, Dr. Alan Hack, Joan and Fred Miller Family Fund Dr. John M. and Jacqueline Kurelja, Marr Development, Nancy Mathna, Robert J. Mr. and Kathleen A. McWilliams, Millville Community Foundation Inc., Neighbors Helping Neighbors Unrestricted Fund, Patricia H. and Richard E. Garman Fund, Julie Petrin, Robinson Donor Advised, Seebold Family Fund, The Booth Family Fund, The Cole Family Fund.
The Youth in Philanthropy program is coordinated by Christine Orlando, senior program officer.
For more information on the Youth in Philanthropy program, visit csgiving.org.
