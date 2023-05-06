District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Cody Edinger, 37, of Queen Street, Northumberland, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts).
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 5:30 p.m. March 28 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Edinger drove to Walmart, went to the pharmacy and asked for Narcan because he had received a bad batch of fentanyl. Edinger's blood allegedly tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — George Beaghley Jr., 42, of Spruce Street, Williamsport, has been charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between May 28 and Feb. 2 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
On three different occasions, troopers said Beaghley left the store without paying for $1,826 worth of merchandise, including an air conditioner, power tools, steaks and personal care items.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), disregard traffic lane, driving at safe speed, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, driving without a license and identification card have been filed against Jared Nicholes, 30, of Cedar Alley, New Berlin.
The charges were filed as the result of a one-vehicle crash Nicholes was involved in at 10:10 p.m. March 29 at Hoffa Mill and Buffalo Roads, Buffalo Township, Union County. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .316%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 1:15 p.m. March 23.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Brandon Chappell, 35, of Skyline Avenue, Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence, exceed 55 mph by 20 mph and careless driving.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 6:07 p.m. April 26 along Route 15 northbound, White Deer Township, Union County.
After clocking a vehicle being driven by Chappell 75 mph in a 55 zone, troopers said Chappell exhibited signs of impairment and admitted to smoking flower marijuana prior to driving.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. May 30.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — The driver of a car allegedly clocked to be traveling at 84 mph in a 70 mph zone has been charged with driving under the influence, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, exceed 65 or 70mph and hazard regulation.
The charges were filed against Max Zorin, 48, of West Aaron Drive, State College, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 4:40 p.m. April 8 along Interstate 80 eastbound, at mile marker 201, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Zorin was found in possession of a marijuana joint, exhibited signs of impairment, and had his blood test positive for THC.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 4 p.m. May 23.
DUI
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Brad Auman, 29, of Wallace Street, Northumberland, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), marijuana small amount for personal use, exceed max speed limit, no rear lights and obscured plate.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 6:51 p.m. April 5 along New Berlin Mountain Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said Auman exhibited signs of impairment and had his blood test positive for THC. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. June 6.
Firearms not to be carried
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old from West Milton has been charged after allegedly being found in possession of a loaded pistol.
Jovan Garcia, of High Street, has been charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, identity theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon, theft from motor vehicles (two counts), corruption of minors and loitering and prowling at night.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 6:46 a.m. April 30 along Main Street, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said they were called to the area after receiving reports of two people on bicycles attempting to break into vehicles. Upon being stopped, Garcia was allegedly found to be in possession of the gun, which came back through a check as being stolen.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. May 16.
Possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — John Carnes, 19, of Church Street, Pulaski, N.Y., has been charged with possession of drugs, marijuana small amount personal use and following too closely as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 6:57 p.m. April 27 along Route 15, north of Deitrick Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Carnes was found in possession of a small amount of leaf marijuana. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. May 30.
Possession
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Michael Dershem Jr., 31, of River Avenue, Sunbury, has been charged with possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license obliterate mark of identification, licenses suspension and driving at safe speed.
The charges were filed after troopers said Dershem was involved in a crash at 2:32 p.m. Nov. 28 at Walbash and Col. John Kelly roads, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Dershem was found to be in possession of a handgun with no identifying serial numbers, and he was not legally allowed to possess a firearm. He was also allegedly found to be driving on a suspended license.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2 p.m. May 9.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), fail to keep right, disregard traffic lane and period for required lighted lamps have been filed against Dante Morris, 25, of Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 10:37 p.m. March 27 at Susquehanna Trail and Eighth Street Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Morris allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .168%.
DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Camp Hill woman who called troopers to report a burglary has been charged with driving under the influence.
Shawn Shea, 44, of Dulles Drive West, was charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 12:46 p.m. March 31 at 12650 Route 405, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
While investigating a burglary reported by Shea, who was sitting in her running car, troopers said Shea exhibited signs of impairment. Her blood allegedly tested positive for amphetamine.
Defiant trespass
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Brent Lebarron, 27, of East Water Street, Muncy, and Marcas Krauser, 22, of Tule Street, Montoursville, have each been charged with defiant trespass and loitering as a result of an incident which occurred at 10:45 p.m. March 30 at 7720 Route 44, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said the two were found hiding on the property, which was posted for no trespassing.
Criminal trespass
WATSONTOWN — Yurly Gussev, 26, of Main Street, Watsontown, has been charged with criminal trespass and public drunkenness as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 10:53 a.m. April 29 at 509 Main St., Watsontown.
The charges were filed after police said Gussev entered a property and attempted to steal a grill, while exhibiting signs of impairment.
Simple assault
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Charges of simple assault and harassment have been filed against Gage Laubscher, 32, of Route 45, Milton.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 5:30 p.m. April 17 at 8635 Route 405, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Troopers said Laubscher struck a woman in the face and used an electrical cord to strike her leg.
Abuse of care
POINT TOWNSHIP — Jasmine Wicker, 33, of South Center Street, Mount Carmel, has been charged with abuse of care as the result of an alleged incident which occurred while she was working at 5:50 a.m. March 17 at Nottingham Village, 60 Neitz Road, Point Township, Northumberland County.
Police said Wicker cleaned a resident without wearing the proper exam gloves. She is also accused of pushing the resident onto a toilet and then using her hands to restrain him in a wheelchair, against facility protocol.
