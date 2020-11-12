LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Borough Office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, to observe the Thanksgiving holiday. The office will also be closed on Friday, Nov. 27, to give the office personnel an extended holiday.
The Borough Public Works Department will be off Thursday, Nov. 26, for the holiday. However, staff will be working Friday, Nov. 27, and their extended holiday will be on Monday, Nov. 30.
Refuse normally picked up on Thursday will be picked up Friday, Nov. 27, along with Friday’s normal route. Monday’s route will be picked up Tuesday, Dec. 1, along with Tuesday’s normal pickups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.