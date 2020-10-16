While it appears as if three new venues highlight NASCAR’s 2021 Cup series schedule, each location is actually steeped in racing history.
Contrary to popular belief, the July 4 race scheduled to be held at the Road America road course in Elk Hart Lake, Wisc., will not be the first race for NASCAR’s top division at that track.
The series held its only other race at the venue Aug. 12, 1956, with Tim Flock driving a Mercury to victory in a race that was contested in the rain. The race marked the last of Flock’s 39 career victories.
The NASCAR Xfinity series has raced at Road America annually since 2010, when Carl Edwards won the track’s inaugural race for that division.
Drivers Nelson Piquet Jr., AJ Allmendinger, Michael McDowell and Jeremy Clements all picked up their first series victories at the track.
Open wheel cars are also among numerous series to race at Road America, with the track hosting CART races from 1982 through 2007, and an annual IndyCar race since 2016.
While the June 20 race at the 1.333-mile concrete Nashville Superspeedway will be the track’s first Cup race, “The Music City” has a rich NASCAR racing history.
NASCAR’s top series raced at the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, a short track, from 1958 through 1984.
Geoff Bodine won that track’s final race on July 14, 1984, beating Darrell Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt to the finish line.
NASCAR’s Xfinity series raced at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville on and off from 1984 through 2000, while the track hosted the NASCAR truck series from 1996 through 2000.
Both the Xfinity and truck series raced at the Nashville Superspeedway from 2001 through 2011.
Brad Keselowski scored his first career Xfinity victory at the track in 2008, while driving a car owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Other drivers who are currently active in the Cup series to have won at the Nashville Superspeedway in the Xfinity series are Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano.
Busch has also won two truck races and one ARCA race at the track. Austin Dillon won the Nashville Superspeedway’s final truck race in 2011.
The May 23 race at the 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas (COTA) road course in Austin, Texas, will be the first NASCAR sanctioned event held at the facility.
However, in just eight years of existence the track has already developed a legacy of hosting major events.
Formula 1 staged well-attended races at the track each year from 2012 through 2019. Lewis Hamilton has a series-leading five wins at the track.
Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas have also won Formula 1 races at COTA.
Along with Formula 1, the international MotoGP series staged an annual round at COTA between 2013 and 2019. Series dominator Marc Marquez won all of the two-wheeled racing series events at COTA contested between 2013 and 2018. Alex Rins won at the track in 2019.
Neither Formula 1 or MotoGP were able to race at COTA this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
COTA has also hosted races for various national and international sports car racing divisions.
The Australian V8 SuperCar series visited the track in 2013, staging four races. Jamie Whincup won three of those events, with Fabian Coulthard also taking a victory.
While the event next spring will mark the first NASCAR-sanctioned race to be held at COTA, the nation’s top stock car series has a rich history of racing in “The Lone Star State.”
The series staged eight races at the 2-mile Texas World Speedway between 1969 and 1981. Drivers Bobby Isaac, Richard Petty, Buddy Baker, Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough and Benny Parsons all won Cup races at th at track, which ceased operations in 1989.
Bobby Allison won a NASCAR Cup race at the half-mile Meyer Speedway in Houston on June 23, 1971. That track closed in 1979.
Since 1997, NASCAR’s top three series have annually raced at the Texas Motor Speedway, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Instead of hosting two points-paying NASCAR Cup races in 2021, the track will host the All Star Race in June, and a playoff points-paying race in the fall.
Jeff Burton scored his first career victory in the first Cup race held at Texas Motor Speedway. Dale Earnhardt Jr. won his first race at the track in 2000.
Two years prior, Earnhardt Jr. scored his first NASCAR Xfinity series victory at Texas Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott won his first Xfinity race at the speedway in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.