WATSONTOWN — National Night Out in Watsontown was not too different from what residents of small and large communities were once accustomed to on the first Tuesday every August.
Chief Chris Snyder, of the Watsontown Police Department, said the evening of good will between law enforcement, emergency providers and others was back after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Basically, we just made a post on Facebook and sent letters out to the agencies and businesses in the area,” Snyder said. “We invited them to come out and we had a great turnout.”
Snyder estimated that more than 30 agencies and local businesses were involved. He said the National Night Out theme of an outreach to the community is still relevant.
“It’s a great opportunity for the public to come out and not only meet different law enforcement agencies that are present but also put a face to different businesses,” he said. “People they speak with on a regular basis that they may only know over the phone.”
Snyder hopes National Night Out will grow in the years ahead.
Doug Funk, chief of the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, said while the fire company hosted the event, Watsontown police spearheaded the effort.
“A lot of different groups are here with activities and we have a lot of folks coming through,” Funk said. “We have supper, pizza, hot dogs, drinks and activities for the kids.”
Organizations like the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, Transitions of Pa. and others acquainted themselves with throngs of people. Wendy and Kane Shoemaker, representatives of the Watson Inn Haunted Hotel, dressed in Halloween colors to remind people that they give back locally with scholarships and more.
Children including Leeland and Jolene Rhone enjoyed the duck pond and ring toss provided by the Watstontown Area Business Association.
Boy Scout Troop 610 and 610G members and leaders came out in force. Heather Starkwell, Lillian Williams, Angie Cohoon, Steven Starkwell, Mason Cohoon, Gordon Cohoon, Morgan Cohoon and Morgan Williams provided camp-style food cooked over a fire in a cast iron Dutch oven.
The troop, based at Trinity United Church of Christ, Watsontown, has also done work at the Watsontown park pavilion and hiked in New Mexico.
As the evening progressed, Abby Wagner took a turn with a fire extinguisher provided by Susquehanna Fire Equipment Company. She extinguished a grill fire under the watchful guidance of Seth Foust.
The First National Bank table attracted young people with a money game, a word game and a mini-duck pond. Sue Straub, Brittany Dunkle and Diana Johnson looked after kids who earned prizes by forming words with tiles or counting plastic coins.
