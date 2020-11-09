WILLIAMSPORT — For the 14th year, the Community Arts Center Volunteer Corps will present "The Skip Hunsinger Children’s Christmas Spectacular" at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Free gift bags for kids will be given away during a drive-thru format. The volunteer corps will be joined by musical guests Repasz Ensembles and Autumn Breeze, who will be playing holiday.
Contact Chuck Still at cstill@caclive.com for more information.
