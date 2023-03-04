This is the beginning of a verse in the Bible… “Forsake not the assembling of yourselves together” Hebrews 10:25. The King James Bible has 57 references to “forsake.” They include the fact that when we belong to Jesus, He will never forsake us.
We are admonished also not to forsake God, good doctrine, the law, vows, and sound teaching. However, we are supposed to forsake foolishness, bad friends, and idols. When I think of the words “Forsake Not.” I think of marriage and not forsaking my vows. Today, I’ll write today about “assembling” in churches.
Due to COVID regulations, most churches went virtual and did not expect attendance for a Sunday morning worship service. What an uprooting took place as the whole world tried to cope with this new phenomenon. Unfortunately, many of those who formerly attended weekly services at our churches continued to conduct their “worship service” at home after churches could meet corporately.
I have no objection to having home services when people are too ill to attend in person. There are many great preachers teaching the Bible doctrines. But I still think attendance is the best way. For one thing, we are usually more attentive.
Also, we are to join our fellow believers in common worship. It doesn’t say merely to “go to church,” or “listen or watch” Christian public gatherings. Singing together with fellow Believers is uplifting and meaningful. This has always been an important time of worship for me.
It started early, as a child of German descent of the Lutheran and Reformed churches. I was baptized early, and was either taken to church by my mom, dropped off by my dad, or picked up by our neighbors, the Knauses. My parents were often still finishing morning chores at the barn.
At age 12, it was expected I go to catechize, join church and take first communion on Easter Sunday. This I did. I had perfect attendance for many years at the Kratzerville Reformed Church, later blended into the Church of Christ. The church of my early years, and in which I was married, was the Kratzerville Zion UCC. It is now independent and called Kratzerville Zion.
After being married a few years, I was born of the Spirit of God. This is written in a book, as well as in several of my writings. I speak of it often. At that time, we believe the Lord led us to go to Paul’s family church, the United Methodist Church in Mazeppa, formerly the Evangelical United Brethren. We went there for 10 years. Then we were Charter Members of a new church in the area, Hillside Bible.
Soon we obeyed the leading of the Lord to the Winfield Baptist Church, where we have been for 46 years. It has been rare that we were not in attendance. I missed frequently, however, during the years of fighting cancer.
My reason for regular attendance could be partly because of habits in the early years, and more specifically because it is the right thing to do. But I also love going. I love hearing the Word of God, and enjoy the studying and preparation in sharing with others. I also love leading small group Bible studies, generally in my home. I taught Sunday School and Junior Church for many years. I sang in (sometimes led) Choirs for over 50 years. I no longer have a good solo voice, but I still like to “make a joyful noise.”
Psalm 100:1-5 “Make a joyful noise unto the LORD, all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves, we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise; be thankful unto him, and bless his name.”
My teacher for grade one and again grade eight had us memorize scriptures at the beginning of each school days. This Psalm was one of them. I can still quote the portions of scripture he taught us to memorize.
There are many things for which I am thankful at our church, top on my list is that the Gospel is preached, and in our family some of the three generations under me attend the same church. I am so thankful. I have faithful friends and relatives at WBC, but also in many other churches where I feel welcomed and refreshed. Wherever the Word of God is preached is home to me.
My most favorite “forsake not” is that Jesus said, “I will never leave thee nor forsake thee.” Hebrews 13:5. And He can be trusted!
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.