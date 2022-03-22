Lego challenge
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum (LCM) and the Larson Design Group (LDG) will be hosting a Lego Design Challenge.
Participants can build to their heart's content in the comfort of their own home and use their own Lego supplies to create a masterpiece for photo submission by April 3.
For the Lego Challenge, participants can gather their own Lego materials at home or visit the LCM to use materials to create. Those wishing to create at the museum should email the LCM to schedule a time to build.
Individual builder group categories are ages 3-5, 6-8, 9-12, 13 and over, and team/business. Prizes will be warded to the top winner in each individual category. Registration is required and can be completed at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
For m ore information, lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
