Lewisburg students accepted into All-Honors Choir

LEWISBURG — Two Lewisburg Area High School students — Jonah Carney (Tenor 2) and Katie Kelley (Soprano 1) — were accepted into the 2022 National Association for Music Education (NAfME) All-National Mixed Choir.
The choir, along with five other national music ensembles, will gather Nov. 3-6 in Washington D.C.
While Carney will be unable to attend this year, Kelley will perform a benefit concert to raise funds to cover the cost of registration. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Lewisburg Area High School, with donations accepted. It will feature a duet between the two qualifying students.
Carney participated in All-National Choir in 2021, and recent graduate Ryan Shabahang qualified as an alternate. The two were the first students from Lewisburg Area High School ever to reach that level in choir.
Because the event was virtual, Kelley will be the first Lewisburg student to attend an All-National Honor Ensemble event in person.
All-National Honor Ensembles are the next step beyond the three Pennsylvania Music Educators’ Association (PMEA) festival levels of District, Regional, and All-State.
Lewisburg Area High School sent 12 students to All-State festivals this spring: Kiran Bedi, Haley Berge, Jonah Carney, Liam Cummings, Summer Evans, Ryan Gilmore, Katie Kelley, Isabelle Kim, Andrew Nicholls, Ryan Shabahang, Erich Stiner and Micah Zook.
NAfME is one of the world’s largest arts education organizations; it has operated at local, state, and national levels since 1907, and addresses all aspects of music education.
