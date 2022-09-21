Lewisburg students accepted into All-Honors Choir

Katie Kelley and Jonah Carney

 Provided by Sara Kelley

LEWISBURG — Two Lewisburg Area High School students — Jonah Carney (Tenor 2) and Katie Kelley (Soprano 1) — were accepted into the 2022 National Association for Music Education (NAfME) All-National Mixed Choir.

The choir, along with five other national music ensembles, will gather Nov. 3-6 in Washington D.C.

