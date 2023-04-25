State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old truck driver from Connecticut sustained a suspected minor injury in a violent crash which occurred at 4:28 p.m. April 22 along Interstate 80 eastbound, at mile marker 207, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2005 Kenworth Northwest driven by Kurtley Roberts, of Hartford, Conn., attempted to move from the right to left lane when it struck a 2021 Mercedes-Benz driven by Jason Kishel, 46, of Saylorsburg.
The Mercedes then traveled off the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a ditch. A trailer became detached from the Kenworth, while the truck struck several concrete barriers, went airborne for approximately 20 feet, struck an electronic PennDOT sign terminal box, and flipped onto its roof, landing on the adjacent Arnold Road.
Troopers said charges against Roberts, who sustained a suspected minor injury, are pending the outcome of an investigation. Kishel was not injured.
Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 5:05 p.m. April 16 along Third Street, Kelly Township, Union County.
Trooper said Brittany Mertz, 30, of Danville, was driving a 2010 Dodge Journey when her foot slipped of the brake pedal and onto the gas pedal, causing her car to strike the rear of a 2011 Dodge Caravan driven by Steve Trapane, 71, of Milton.
One-vehicle crash
POINT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 3:23 p.m. April 22 along Route 147, Point Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Fanny Duclos, 59, of Muncy, hydroplaned in a downpour, causing the vehicle to travel off the roadway.
Theft
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Anthony Holland, 38, of Lewisburg, was charged after troopers said he stole $584.62 while working as a cashier at American Truck Plaza, 1460 N. Ridge Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
The incident was reported at 11:10 a.m. March 13.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Candi Jo Long, 51, of New Columbia, reported the theft of $8 in coins from her unlocked 2012 Kia.
The incident occurred between April 16 and April 18 at 15 Newky Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Criminal mischief
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 73-year-old West Milton woman reported that an arrow struck her garage.
The incident was reported at 4:56 p.m. April 20 along Beverly Street, Kelly Township, Union County.
Carrying concealed firearm
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Two men from Old Bridge, N.J., were charged after troopers said they were found, during a traffic stop, in possession of a firearm they weren’t permitted to have.
Patrick Machado Slover, 22, and Romeo Machado Slover, 19, were charged as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 11:42 a.m. April 8 along Interstate 80 westbound, Valley Township, Montour County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Jeffery Deitrick, 57, of Milton, was charged after troopers said he left Weis Markets without paying for groceries.
The incident occurred at 2:52 p.m. April 22 at 6901 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
State police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 7:54 p.m. April 4 at Sheridan Street and Shiffler Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2023 Subaru Legacy driven by Holly Hoy, 52, of Turbotville, pulled from a stop sign and struck a 2010 Jeep Wrangler driven by Christopher Kasler, 32, of Williamsport. A 3-year-old passenger in Kasler’s vehicle sustained a suspected minor injury. Hoy was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Two-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 5:19 p.m. April 12 at Route 14 and Liberty Street, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Evan Paul, 19, of Winfield, struck the rear of a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Brooke Wright, 51, of Trout Run, as the Jeep was stopped to make a turn. Paul was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Two-vehicle crash
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a crash which occurred at 8:44 a.m. April 11 along Route 15, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by Geoffrey McArthur, 50, of Lewisburg, struck a 2013 General Motors Yukon driven by Lindsay Howerter, 41, of Lewisburg, as the Yukon was stopped due to traffic. McArthur was cited with following too closely.
One-vehicle crash
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Montgomery woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 1:06 p.m. April 8 along Route 287, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Emily Snyder lost control on a curve struck an embankment and partially overturned. Snyder, who was not belted, was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle theft
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Ciocca Toyota of Williamsport reported the theft of a 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 5 p.m. April 8 and 8:35 a.m. April 9 at 203 Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Paul Burkhart, 80, of Muncy, reported black tar being placed inside of his mailbox.
The incident occurred between 4 p.m. April 15 and 8 a.m. April 17 at 3694 Rabbittown Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Loyalsock Little League, Loyalsock High School and Loyalsock Township reported $300 in damages to a door and frame after someone attempted to enter the James E. Short concession building.
The incident occurred between 6 p.m. April 6 and 3:30 p.m. April 10 along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Kay A. Shannon Trustee, Laura S. Adams Trustee, Richard M. Shannon, Lena M. Shannon, Richard and Lena Shannon Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Richard Shannon Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Lena Shannon Irrevocable Grantor Trust, to Alvin R. Byler, Heidi A. Byler property in White Deer Township, $1
• Julie L. Schultz, to Jesse R. Vanderpool, Gabriella L. Walter, property in New Berlin, $1
• Natasha T. Strande, John Jurgensen, to Cassandra M. Dehart, Ethan J. Dehart, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Union County Sheriff Earnest R. Ritter III, Cindy L. Reynolds, to Bradley E. Perrin, Douglas W. Perrin, property in White Deer Township, $1
• John Bzdil, Lee C. Bzdil, to Lee C. Bzdil, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Christopher R. Camac, Cathy J. Camac, Judith C. Clark, to John B. Martin, Miriam Z. Martin, property in Lewis Township, $1
• Colby E. Libhart, Jennifer R. Libhart, to Clarence Herrold, Karen Herrold, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Jon B. Lawton, Barbara A. Lawton, to ARO Real Estate L.L.C., property in Mifflinburg, $1
• William E. Hauck, Antonia A. Hauck, to William E. Hauck Trustee, Antonia A. Hauck Trustee, William E. Hauck and Antonia A. Hauck Revocable Trust, William E. Hauck Revocable Trust, Antonia A. Hauck Revocable Trust, property in Limestone Township, $1
• William E. Hauck, Antonia A. Hauck, to William E. Hauck Trustee, Antonia A. Hauck Trustee, William E. Hauck and Antonia A. Hauck Revocable Trust, William E. Hauck Revocable Trust, Antonia A. Hauck Revocable Trust, property in Limestone Township, $1
• Dorothy R. Hackenberg, to Dale L. Nolt, property in Limestone Township, $1
• Robert W. Minium, to Christopher J. Straub, Robert W. Minium, property in Lewis Township, $1
• David L. Murphy, Connie E. Murphy to David L. Murphy, Connie E. Murphy, property in Union Township, $1
• Michael D. Reed, Nicole L. Reed, Karin A. Reed, Ryosuke Kawatsuji, to Dennis J. Reed, Janet L. Reed, Michael D. Reed, Karin A. Reed, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Gary Heater, Gina Heater, to Gary Heater, Gina Heater, Theresa M. Warner, property in Gregg Township, $1
• Scott J. Bonomo, Elizabeth A. Bonomo, to Scott J. Bonomo, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Thomas C. Greaves, Margaret H. Greaves, to Dorothy R. Hackenburg, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Myron L. Eberhart, to Lisa G. Deardorff Trustee, Shelly D. Frie Trustee, Nathan A. Eberhart Trustee, Deena J. Eberhart Trustee, Myron L. Eberhart Family Protection Trust, property in Union Township, $1
• Mitzi Henry Jones Executrix, Edward E. Henry Estate, Mindy E. Lind Executrix, Marcie E. Bechtold Executrix, to Nathan H. Lind, property in Mifflinburg, $194,000
• Lewisburg Alliance Church of the Christian and Missionary Alliance, to East Buffalo Township, correction, $954,750
• Craig M. Balistreri, Barbara Balistreri, to Barbara Balistreri, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Michael A. Nolter, Mary E. Urick, to Buyer Accepted L.L.C. property in East Buffalo Township, $515,000
• Dakota W. Shaffer, Samantha R. Shaffer, to Michael D. Miller, Michelle D. Miller, property in Mifflinburg, $1
Marriage licenses
• Collin B. Miller, 20, Watsontown to Meredith A. Gingerich, 22, Mifflinburg
• Lloyd R. Zimmerman, 21, Lewisburg to Mary A. Hoover, 20, Mifflinburg
• David R. Ranck, 62, New Columbia to Florence J. Poust, 48, New Columbia
Divorces
• Tricia Magargle — Lester Magargle, married 17 years
• Lori A. Stopper — Matthew F. Stopper, married 16 years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.