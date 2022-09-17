District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
Fleeing
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old Millmont man has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly fleeing on a motorcycle, at a high rate of speed, as troopers attempted to serve a warrant for his arrest.
Dustin Mollany, of Glen Iron Road, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance, vehicle registration expired, display of registration plate, operation of vehicle without valid inspection, operating privilege suspended or revoked, classes of license, duties at stop signs, disregard traffic lane, fail to keep right, reckless driving, possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 11:10 p.m. Sept. 12 along Glen Iron Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Mollany allegedly fled on a motorcycle as troopers attempted to stop him to serve a warrant, with the motorcycle at times reaching speeds in excess of 90 mph.
Troopers said the motorcycle slid sideways after striking the front of a patrol vehicle during the pursuit. Mollany then ran into a wooded area before being taken into custody.
He was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamines, halluciongenic mushrooms, electronic scales, baggies and hypodermic needles.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Nov. 22.
DUI
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Shayne Koch, 60, of Burgess Avenue, Selinsgrove, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), carless driving, turning movements and required signals and hazard regulations.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:36 a.m. Aug. 14 along Hassenplug Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Koch allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .223%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 25.
Sexual extortion
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Cheyenne Gavason, 22, of Pine Lane, Selinsgrove, has been charged with sexual extortion and harassment.
The charges were filed after troopers said Gavason allegedly posted explicit photos of someone on Snapchat.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 4.
Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg
Strangulation
LEWISBURG — Charges of strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment have been filed against a 38-year-old South Front Street, Lewisburg, man as the result of an incident which occurred at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 along South Front Street.
Police said Anthony Holland allegedly grabbed a woman by the throat as the two were arguing. Holland is then accused of grabbing a knife from the kitchen, with the woman throwing it onto the floor.
DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Mackenzie Bertram, 25, of Beth Ellen Drive, Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), required financial responsibility and disregard traffic lane.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:40 a.m. AUg. 12 at Route 15 and Moore Avenue, Lewisburg.
Troopers said Bertram exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .221%.
Watsontown Police
Disorderly conduct
WATSONTOWN — Rodney B. Noll, 72, of New Columbia, has been charged with disorderly conduct as the result of an incident which occurred at 1:32 p.m. Sept. 13 at Watsontown Health and Rehabilitation Center, 245 E. Eighth St., Watsontown.
Police said Noll started using foul language and refused to leave the facility, causing multiple female staff members to be fearful of a physical altercation.
State Police at Milton
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Jeremy Persun, 36, of Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:19 a.m. Aug. 23 at Routes 405 and 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Two-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 7:19 a.m. Sept. 14 at Broadway and Elementary School roads, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2008 school bus driven by Craig Wheeland, 56, of Milton, was traveling westbound on Broadway Road when it slowed and came to a stop, in order to turn onto Elementary School Road. As the bus was then turning, it was struck by an eastbound 2019 Subaru driven by Bianca Hoffman, 30, of Milton.
Hoffman was issued a warning for vehicle turning left, troopers reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.