An event which could be the most grueling — and dangerous — in all of motorsports will begin just after the new year.
The Dakar Rally — an off-road rally race which I have become fascinated with in recent years — will be contested Jan. 3-15 in Saudi Arabia.
The event features five different classes of vehicles, racing in daily stages across the Saudi Arabian desert. Several hundred racing vehicles will be entered in the event across the various categories, which include cars, motorcycles, trucks, quads and side-by-sides.
The off-road race was originally called the Paris-Dakar Rally and was initially staged in 1979 between Paris, France, and Dakar, Senegal. The event continued to be held annually for nearly two decades.
Security threats in the region forced the rally to be canceled in 2008. Between 2009 and 2019 it was staged across various countries in South America. During those years, the race moved to near the top of motorsports events on my “bucket list.” However, the race came off that list last year when it was moved to Saudi Arabia, as I have no desire to visit that part of the world, at this time.
The remote terrain which the race covers has made it one of the most dangerous events in all of motorsports. Since its inception, 71 people — including 29 racers — have died during the competition.
Most recently, motorcycle rider Paulo Goncalves died after suffering a heart attack during the 2015 event. A second motorcycle rider, Michal Hernik, also died while competing in that event. Three years prior, motorcycle rider Jorege Boero died after being thrown from his bike during the rally.
Various other motorcyclists have been killed competing in the event over the years.
The founder of the Dakar Rally, Thierry Sabine, died when his helicopter crashed into a sand dune while observing the 1986 event. Several journalists and a pilot also died in that incident.
Throughout its history, several spectators have been killed after being struck by competing vehicles. In the Dakar Rally, there is no traditional race track. It’s a wide-open race across the terrain of the area.
The 2020 edition of the Dakar Rally featured the first U.S. competitors to claim class victories. Ricky Brabec drove a Honda to the overall win in the motorcycle category, while Casey Currie claimed the overall win in the side-by-side class.
With the Dakar Rally, a stage winner — the driver who completes that leg of the race in the shortest amount time — is declared each day, in each category. Competitors’ times add up throughout the event, with the driver to log the least overall amount of time throughout the stages being declared the overall winner.
The 2021 daily stages vary in length from just under 300 miles to a little more than 500 miles. Bouncing across dangerous terrain for hours each day is part of what makes the race so grueling.
Last year, Spain’s Carlos Sainz — father of Formula 1 racer Carlos Sainz Jr. — claimed his third overall victory in the race.
In recent years, the Dakar Rally has been dominated by Sainz, Nasser Al-Attiyah and Stephane Peterhansel. All three will go down in history as legends of the Dakar Rally, but Peterhansel’s history in the event is quite remarkable.
After claiming six overall wins in the motorcycle category between 1991 and 1998, Peterhansel switched to the car category.
In the car category, Peterhansel has logged seven wins since 2004.
Several other legendary drivers have also scored wins in the Dakar Rally, including Jacky Ickx in 1983. Ickx has eight Formula 1 wins and six wins in the 24 Hours of LeMans to his credit.
