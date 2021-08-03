Zerbe residents applaud action by commissioners

SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners on Tuesday received a round of applause from a group of Zerbe Township residents relieved to learn the commissioners had put a stop to a timbering project proposed by the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA).
Patricia Zablosky, a Zerbe Township resident, spoke to the commissioners on behalf of Citizens United to Stop the Timber Project.
Following the meeting, Zablosky and commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano both explained the AOAA was exploring the possibility of carrying out a timbering project along land owned by the county on a mountain situated directly above multiple residences along Trevorton Road.
Since the properties are located at the base of a mountain, Zablosky said the homes already experience problems with water runoff. Had a timbering project moved forward, she said those problems would've been exacerbated.
Schiccatano noted the project was proposed to take place on a portion of the 7,000 acres which the AOAA leases from the county. He also noted the AOAA owns other land which the county has no control over.
During the meeting, Zablosky said the residents were shocked to learn timbering was proposed to take place in the area of their properties.
"Would you want a timber project in your back yard for the next two years?" she asked the commissioners.
In addition to the potential for water runoff, Zablosky said the residents have multiple concerns about the project. Among those, she listed a potential strain on the township treatment plant and area roads.
"Through grassroots organization, in a three-week time period, we were able to inform neighbors (about the proposal) by going door to door," Zablosky said. "I can state with confidence, an overwhelming majority of Zerbe Township residents do not support the timber project or trail development."
She presented the commissioners with a petition, signed by 222 residents, opposing the project.
Zablosky said the petition asks to cancel the project and for the commissioners and AOAA to sign an agreement stating no timbering will take place in the area.
While Schiccatano acknowledged the AOAA has been carrying out timbering on areas away from properties, he said until several weeks ago the commissioners were not aware of the proposed timbering project in the area of Trevorton Road.
Once he learned of the proposal, Schiccatano said he immediately met with fellow commissioner Kym Best and Joe Klebon. After researching the situation, he said the commissioners asked the AOAA to stop the project.
Schiccatano said the work will not be occurring.
As long as he, Best and Klebon sit on the board of commissioners, Schiccatano vowed that no timbering will take place in the area of concern by the residents.
"We would never do anything that would jeopardize the homes of you people," Schiccatano said, to those in attendance. "Nothing will be done on this side of Trevorton Mountain Road. I promise that."
Best "deeply apologized" to the residents that the commissioners were not initially aware the project was proposed.
"As soon as we found out about it, we did something about it," she said.
Best suggested the AOAA should open its board of directors up to allow one commissioner to serve on the board.
While the residents applauded the commissioners for taking action, Zablosky said following the meeting she was "pleased" with the efforts of the commissioners.
"We are still going to pursue something in writing," she noted. "Long-term guarantees are necessary."
In business actions, the commissioners approved:
• Adult Probation receiving a $185,000 sub grant for a project titled " Intermediate Punishment Treatment Program," to run through June 30, 2022.
• Allocating the following 2021 federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds: $111,140 to Herndon, for waterline replacements; $66,400 to the Housing Authority of Northumberland County, for the elimination of slum and blight; and $46,670 to SEDA-COG for grant administration.
• Wilson Consulting Group to design a replacement for a county-owned bridge along Berks Road in Ralpho Township.
