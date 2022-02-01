LEWISBURG — Two Lewisburg Area High School seniors recently proposed building a “food forest” on school grounds.
Aley Comas and Rudy Kristjanson-Gural brought the idea to school directors who will likely decide on the proposal at their next meeting. The students hope their senior project will mimic a natural ecosystem.
“The practices actually go back thousands of years,” Comas told the board. “They are even still relevant today.”
The students proposed planting two or three 125-square-foot guilds spaced about 25 feet apart with plants which support each other and keep the land healthy. Illustrations indicated each could include a canopy of large fruit or nut trees, dwarf fruit trees, an herb layer, root vegetables and ground cover.
Kristjanson-Gural researched the need to attract wild pollinators, such as bees, to the project and the campus.
“Bees pollinate about one-out-of-three bites of food that we eat,” Kristjanson-Gural said. “In my opinion that is startling in that a lot of the food that is a part of our food system is directly influenced by bees.”
Kristjanson-Gural said attracting wild pollinators could benefit the entire ecosystem and support the fruit trees. He added that the final list of proposed plants was still to be determined.
Comas consulted with Van Wagner and decided the proposed site would be near a chestnut tree nursery already at the high school. It is behind a fence, limiting access by deer. It’s projected impact on the land was also called minimal.
The students noted that fruit trees and mulch are relatively inexpensive and could be covered by a student grant. Application to student government via a club would be necessary.
Comas said individual fundraising from local business could follow depending on whether student council approves a grant or if costs are higher than projected.
Planning and fundraising were expected to continue in the month ahead. Installation could begin with the arrival of warmer weather in March. April could be a time for additional work.
The seniors were hopeful that future classes could maintain what they started or adapt it to future needs. They noted the high school or Kelly Elementary School could use the space for teaching purposes.
In the board’s consent agenda, $15,315 in support for various programs from the Green Dragon Foundation was acknowledged.
Donations included $12,315 for the high school greenhouse STEM program, $1,000 for the middle school choral program, $1,000 for middle school strings and $1,000 in support of the middle school band.
A senior and sports photography agreement was approved with The Lewisburg Studio. It included the stipulation that only portraits taken by The Lewisburg Studio will be used in the senior section of the high school yearbook. Special situations such as the late transfer of a student to the district would be excepted.
A slide show to the upcoming senior class will be presented in May to answer questions about style, scheduling or sittings.
Contact information provided the studio by the district would be for scheduling purposes and to provide families with pertinent details would remain confidential.
