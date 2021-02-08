LEWISBURG — People who resolved five or six weeks ago to lose weight or get fit would be best served by both making a plan and having a backup.
Anna Baker, Bucknell University assistant professor of psychology, said it is no coincidence that people use the start of a new year as a time to change behavior. People tend to feel better about a resolution when the calendar also changes.
But with any behavior change, regardless of start date, success can be more likely with a plan. She said it helps to really think things through.
“Changing your diet, for example, involves behaviors relating to the grocery store, behaviors related to snacking (and) behaviors related to a schedule,” Baker said. “It’s not just saying, ‘I am going to change how I eat,’ it is really think about all aspects of your life and what you need to change to make that happen successfully.”
Human brains, Baker said, can only handle so much input until being overwhelmed. The brain was “wired” to adapt to conditions by creating habits. But under stress, it is easy to fall back into previous patterns because of strengthened neural connections.
Having a “Plan B,” or accepting that things may not go perfectly, was wise.
“It is almost like working into the plan (accepting) there are going to be hiccups and failures,” Baker said. “Get back on the plan instead of just saying, ‘Fourth day of my behavior change, I just screwed up. I’m done.’”
Baker agreed that diet and fitness-related resolutions were common at the start of the year.
But with smoking, she noted there are generational issues, vaping has become popular. While vaping has numerous hazards of its own, the belief that it is safer than smoking is widespread.
Baker said it is common to see resolutions started on New Year’s Day given up by Groundhog’s Day.
“A lot of times people make unrealistic goals for themselves especially when it comes to exercise,” Baker said. “They don’t think about their schedule and other things that are going to come up for them.”
A plan to work out five days per week may not be consistently fulfilled, Baker said. Rather than giving up in view of failure, she suggested accepting the realities faced before working out becomes second nature.
“In the beginning, you think about it a lot and you debate it and you motivate yourself,” Baker said. “That motivation just doesn’t come and stay for good every you have to motivate yourself.”
Putting parameters around an activity to make it easier, such as sleeping in gym clothes, may work. Likewise, online programs or working with a personal trainer may help jump hurdles which may be an excuse to quit.
Baker added that if a behavior is “extremely distracting or interfering with your life significantly,” a clinical diagnosis, therapy or some other help could be beneficial. Alcohol, drug abuse or other obsessive or compulsive behaviors may not respond to even the most sincere resolution.
