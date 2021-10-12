WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC is encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccination.
The health system said the 2020-2021 flu season was mild, with help of COVID-19 prevention efforts such as masking mandates, social distancing, increased hand hygiene, and school and work closures or remote working and learning arrangements. As these precautions have become more relaxed, predictive models for the 2021-2022 flu season are concerning.
According to the CDC, the low level of flu activity since the COVID-19 pandemic started could mean Americans have less flu immunity, ultimately leading to an earlier and more severe flu season.
At UPMC, flu vaccinations are available by appointment through the primary care provider offices. Patients can call to schedule their flu shot or arrange to get it while in the office during their next visit.
To learn more about flu vaccinations at UPMC or schedule your a shot, visit UPMC.com/Flu.
