LEWISBURG — Resilite Sports Products in Northumberland is the world’s leading producer of wrestling mats, and $3.5 million of its annual sales come from its Zip Mat product, which features a polyethylene ‘Zip’ to connect the six pieces of the mat together.

But there’s a problem — the machine Resilite uses to attach the polyethylene Zip connector to the vinyl mat surface is no longer produced by its manufacturer. That’s why the company is now partnering with Bucknell University’s College of Engineering on a project — funded by nearly $70,000 from a Manufacturing PA initiative grant — to have senior engineering students help design, manufacture and commission a new machine for the process.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.