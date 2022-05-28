SUNBURY — The Arts Center of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA will have new leadership in September when its director of 20 years retires.
But from the looks of things, Mary Jo Cicero, outgoing director, and Emily Anmuth, instructor and incoming director, will enjoy a seamless transition. Both bring a common love of creativity to what has become a destination point for art students of all ages.
Anmuth said she was hooked on art, and later art instruction, from as far back as she can remember.
"I was always making things," Anmuth said. "I have an older brother and a younger brother. I am absolutely the 'middle child.' They were playing video games and doing their own thing. I was quite often left to my own devices and always enjoyed making things and crafting things and building things."
Being part of a granted-funded program also resonated with Anmuth.
"It is part of my core that art can be accessible to all," Anmuth said. "I was a young person who definitely received scholarships and financial assistance to be able to participate in things."
Anmuth credited a ninth-grade experience for changing the direction of her life.
Taking a ceramics class with a potter's wheel and kilns inspired a decision to go into art, getting a degree in teaching art and having a business in art.
Anmuth and her husband lived in the Houston, Texas, area from 2005 through 2017. As their family grew, she found a more flexible schedule was needed.
"I stopped teaching art for the school district and started my own small business," Anmuth added. "I would work when my daughter, at that time a preschooler then in grade school, and I would teach senior centers, birthday parties, preschool classed, after school classes (and) summer camps. You name it, I was driving around teaching it."
Anumth has found senior students, a forgotten population for art instruction, to be rewarding to teach. Cicero added that seniors, unfortunately, sometimes don't practice art much past a discouraging moment or two in grade school.
The Arts Center, once housed in the Degenstein Library, has since moved to a home of its own across South Fifth Street. The building, transformed under Cicero's direction, was once abandoned.
"It's been a blessing to do this," Cicero said. "I came to it with the hope that it would succeed with efforts of so many people who came along on the journey to make this happen. I became aware every day that it was truly a community effort."
Cicero credited the Degenstein Foundation for its generosity and the foresight to support an arts program tailored toward the local community. As part of the YMCA, Cicero noted no one is turned away for inability to pay.
"In order for a community to really partake in the arts it has to be affordable," Cicero said. "If it is not affordable, then you are missing your mark. That is the case here, so our fees are affordable, we feel."
Cicero expressed the hope that Anmuth will stay with the YMCA long term. She envisioned Anmuth would include more of what a younger generation is doing creatively.
"There is still a purpose and a need for the fine arts, the painting, drawing and sculpture," Cicero concluded. "That, I think, will hopefully always exist. What I call putting a 'piece of wood to a piece of wood' (or) a pencils to paper. It is almost like cave drawing for our civilization right now."
Cicero said there has been a huge change in art making in the last 20 years, notably how people integrate it into their lives. She speculated that people may be more creative now than then.
The Arts Center of the YMCA, 35 S. Fifth St., Sunbury, can be reached by phone at 570-286-0818 or by visiting www.ymcaartscenter.org.
