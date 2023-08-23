LAURELTON — The 44th Annual Union County West End Fair Junior Livestock Auction was held in Laurelton Friday, Aug. 11.
Eighty-eight youth members sold animals at the auction, which included 191 animal lots containing 15 beef breed steers, 24 dairy breed feeder steers, 86 hogs, 26 lambs, 32 goats, seven rabbit meat pens, and one rabbit meat fryer. The sale grossed $250,535.55.
Auctioneer Lori Hess Lauver, along with Daniel King, donated her company’s time and services as auctioneers at the auction. Jacob Eichenlaub, with Ike’s Auctioneering, served as the announcer.
Preceding the auction, two members were recognized as Outstanding Junior Fair Members by the UCWEF board of directors. Barbara Franck presented member Jacob Kessler of the Good Time 4-H Club, son of Erin and Charles Kessler III and member Keri Boyer of the Milton FFA chapter, daughter of Veris Boyer and Sheila Miller with this award.
The Grand Champion Market Steer was purchased by Mike Geiswite of MLG Services. A bid of $4 per pound was accepted for the 1,335-pound steer owned by Garrett Franck. Garrett is a member of the Mifflinburg FFA chapter and is the son of Josh and Barbara Franck of Mifflinburg.
The 1,315-pound Reserve Champion Market Steer was owned by Cheyenne Arndt of Middleburg. Cheyenne is a member of the Good Time 4-H, and is the daughter of Mike and Rhonda Arndt. Her steer was purchased by Angela Hess, of Rusty Rail Brewing Company, for a bid of $4.30 per pound.
The Champion Market Hog was purchased by Lucas Criswell, of Criswell Ag Services, for $5.25 a pound. The 272-pound market hog was owned by John Morris of Lewisburg. John is a member of the Kelly-Ites 4-H club, and is the son of Clint and Amy Morris.
Mason Smith was the owner of this year’s 279-pound Reserve Champion Market Hog. Daryl Bomgardner, of the Bomgardner Family, purchased the reserve champion for $4.75 a pound. Mason is a member of the Kelly-Ites 4-H Club and is the son of Luke and Alisha Smith of Lewisburg.
The Grand Champion Market Lamb was owned by Mifflinburg FFA member Justin Hook of Lewisburg. The 149-pound Grand Champion Lamb was purchased by Amber Bierly, of Mifflinburg Bank and Trust, for $10.75 per pound. Keri Boyer was the owner of the 121-pound Reserve Grand Champion which was purchased by Trent Kling, of Focus Farms, for $12.25 per pound. Keri is a member of the Milton FFA chapter. She is the daughter of Veris Boyer and Sheila Miller of Milton.
The Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen was owned by Ashton Kling. Ashton is the daughter of Trent and Leah Kling and is a member of the Kelly-Ites 4-H club. Her 14.36-pound Grand Champion pen of rabbits was bought by Daryl Bomgardner of Hoober INC for $95 a pound. The Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen weighing 15.74 pounds owned by Kelly-Ite 4H member Jackson Kling was purchased by Jessica Smith, of First Citizens Community Bank, for $90 per pound. Jackson is the son of Trent and Leah Kling of New Columbia.
The Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder Steer was sold by Mifflinburg FFA member Lane Kenamond, son of Danny and Heather Kenamond of Lewisburg. The 718-pound feeder steer was purchased by Jessica Smith of M and J Farms for $4 a pound. The reserve champion dairy feeder steer was owned by Cowan Ag 4-H member Madyson Reich of Middleburg, daughter of Jessica and Mark Reich. The 758-pound feeder steer was purchased by Zacary Krahel of Zac’s HVAC for $2.75 a pound.
The Grand Champion Market Goat was sold by Milton FFA member Keri Boyer. The 87-pound goat was purchased by David Weaver of North Ridge Ag Services LLC for $10 a pound. The 87-pound Reserve Champion Market Goat was sold by Good Time 4-H member Ruth Stroup to Barry Sands of Fulton Bank for $10.50 per pound.
