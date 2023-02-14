UPMC therapist: Relationships and your health

Jacquelyn Baker

Positive relationships with family members, friends, and your community are beneficial to your overall health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that social connectedness promotes making healthy choices plus the ability to cope with anxiety, depression, stress, and trauma.

Valentine’s Day, a holiday centered around romance and relationships, is a great reminder to check in with the state of your overall social wellbeing.

Jacquelyn Baker, LCSW, is with UPMC Behavioral Health and sees patients at UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus.

