Erie goes Hollywood: Paramount streaming drama films scenes on bayfront

ERIE — The McLusky family’s saga of power, corruption and crime is currently unfolding on Erie’s east bayfront, and Jeremy Renner is on set.
“Mayor of Kingstown,” a Paramount+ drama series starring two-time Academy Award nominee Renner, brought its production to the waterfront near Lampe Marina and the East Avenue boat launch on Monday, June 27, and Tuesday, June 28.
A crew from production company King Street Productions Inc. was in town filming various scenes, including one involving a helicopter that uses a spotlight to search the waters of Presque Isle Bay.
That detail is among the information included in the special events permit King Street Productions obtained from the city of Erie on June 20. The city provided a copy of the permit to the Erie Times-News after the newspaper requested it.
The production company was charged $24,110 for the permit, which also accounts for a number of Erie police officers and firefighters being on set for safety/security reasons, said David Rocco, the city of Erie’s special events and licensing coordinator.
The Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority, which owns Lampe Marina and the boat launch, gave the production company permission to use its properties, Rocco said.
The U.S. Coast Guard and the Federal Aviation Administration are also aware of the “Mayor Of Kingstown” shoot, according to city officials.
“They started shooting Monday and the permit allows them to use those locations on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” Rocco said. “This is a pretty big production. I’ve been with the city 17 years and it’s the first permit I’ve issued in the city for a major television production.”
A Paramount+ description of the series states: “Mayor of Kingstown follows the powerful McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”
Renner, the series’ star, is also known worldwide for his portrayal of master archer and marksman Clint Barton, also known as “Hawkeye” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s films and television shows.
Emmy winner Kyle Chandler and two-time Oscar winner Dianne Wiest are also part of the show’s cast. The show was created by Taylor Sheridan, who also launched the popular Paramount drama “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner.
“Mayor of Kingstown” debuted in November on the Paramount Plus streaming service and finished its initial 10-episode season in January. Production started on the show’s second season in December, with some shooting taking place in various Pittsburgh-area locations.
Private security guards hired by the production company declined to allow a reporter access to the Lampe Marina set, and representatives of King Street Productions could not be reached for comment.
