TURBOTVILLE — Looking to enter the biology field, Quintin Kertsmar was excited to learn the Warrior Run High School would be offering new agriculture courses beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.
Kertsmar, a senior enrolled in Chloe Sees’ Principles of Agriculture class, worked with a group of other students on a sunny Wednesday morning to feed more than two-dozen chickens currently being kept in pens to the rear of the high school.
“I’ve never been involved in the raising of chickens,” Kertsmar said. “This is new for me.”
Connor Parker, a 10th-grade student who lives on a farm, said he was thankful to learn the school would be offering an agriculture course beginning this school year.
Although he lives on a farm, Parker is interested in learning through the course about various aspects of agriculture he wasn’t too familiar with.
“I don’t know that much about sheep and goats,” he said.
Throughout this school year, Sees said two separate classes of students in grades nine through 12 will be caring for chickens as a way to reinforce various agricultural concepts they’ll be studying in her classroom.
“This is the hands-on side of it,” Sees said, while watching some of her students feed the chickens. “Chickens are on the small side. They’re low maintenance. It makes the perfect project for a school setting.”
Through the course, Sees said students will be learning what it takes to raise various types of farm animals.
Each day, she said students help to water, feed and generally care for the chickens.
“They learn how to interact with the animals,” Sees said.
Among the chickens are three that were donated by a community member.
Also being cared for to by the students are 10 young hens and 18 meat birds. Those birds were purchased as part of the program.
Sees noted the meat birds will soon be sent to a butcher. As part of the learning process, students will then be cooking and eating the meat.
Recently, 11 eggs which were laid by the chickens hatched.
As the eggs were hatching, Sees said they were displayed in a location inside the school so other students could join those in her class in monitoring the process.
“There’s a buzz about this throughout the school,” she said. “People are really excited about it.”
The roosters will either be sold or sent to a butcher. The hens which were hatched will remain part of the school’s agricultural program, to be cared for by the students.
While students are enthused about the program, Sees said she’s thankful to be able to teach the course in a community which has a strong agricultural background.
“My goal is to expose the students to animal care,” she said.
