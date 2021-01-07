HARRISBURG — State data released Thursday showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 217 over six area counties. Fourteen new deaths were reported.
Six new deaths were reported in Lycoming County, two each in Northumberland, Union and Montour counties and one each in Columbia and Snyder counties.
Confirmed cases rose by 67 in Northumberland County, 54 in Lycoming County, 53 in Columbia County, 29 in Union County, 25 in Snyder County, while 11 cases were removed from Montour County.
Statewide, 9,698 new cases were reported along with 265 new deaths. The state has logged 693,087 cases and 17,129 deaths due to COVID-19 since March.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 5,035 cases (245 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 5,830 cases (137 deaths)
• Union County, 2,805 cases (49 deaths)
• Columbia County, 2,904 cases (82 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,806 cases (48 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,111 cases (30 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.