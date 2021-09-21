2 charged in connection with missing children

COAL TOWNSHIP — Two Coal Township residents were arraigned Saturday on charges stating they harbored two missing children who had run away from foster homes in Milton and Sunbury.
Otis R. Hoover and Tammy L. Zeigler, both 33, of 1133 W. Wood St., have been charged by Coal Township Det. Matthew Hashuga with two felony counts of interfering with the custody of children and two misdemeanor counts of obstructing law enforcement.
The charges were filed after an investigation by Milton Borough Police and the U.S. Marshals uncovered the two children staying at Hoover and Zeigler's residence, court documents show.
The Milton Police Department announced in June that Meya McDowell, 13, disappeared June 7 from a foster home in Milton. Her brother Manny was reported missing from a separate foster home in Sunbury.
An affidavit of probable cause states Marshals had been conducting surveillance on the West Wood Street home and on Friday spotted one of the missing children exit the residence and then return inside.
U.S. Marshals then contacted Hashuga and reported the information. Hashuga applied for a search warrant through Magisterial District Judge John Gembic on the same day. Zeigler and Hoover were taken into custody without incident, court documents show.
When Zeigler and Hoover were arrested, they were with one of the missing children, but denied knowing the whereabouts of the other juvenile, police said. Patrolman Cody Rebuck returned to the residence following the arrest and found the other missing child hiding under a bed in the upstairs attic, court documents show.
Milton Police Department Sgt. Todd Ulrich noted that his department contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the U.S. Marshals Service for assistance on the case.
He offered thanks to those entities, as well as Coal Township police and Northumberland County Children and Youth Services, for their assistance with the investigation.
Ulrich noted the two children may have been transported back and forth between Georgia and Pennsylvania since they went missing in June.
"The investigation is ongoing," Ulrich said.
Hoover and Zeigler were arraigned Saturday morning by Magisterial District Judge William Cole and remanded to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
