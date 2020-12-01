DANVILLE — Geisinger recently appointed Don T. Rosini to its board of directors.
Rosini, a native of the Shamokin area and president of Shamokin Carbons, previously managed the European fixed income derivative trading operation for the Bank of New York in London.
A second generation Geisinger board member, Rosini also managed the Asian foreign currency derivatives operation for Chase Manhattan Bank in Tokyo. He began his career trading currency derivatives for Susquehanna International Group on the Philadelphia Currency Exchange and gathered international financial experience over 16 years through joint ventures in the United Kingdom and Asia.
"Don Rosini is a world-class financial expert whose knowledge and acumen will be incredibly valuable to Geisinger's board of directors," said Dr. John Bravman, board chairman. "Rosini has spent much of his life advocating for healthier, more vibrant communities, making him a perfect fit to help Geisinger continue to lift the communities in northeastern and central Pennsylvania where he grew up."
Geisinger's leading executive offered similar praise.
"Our communities will undoubtedly benefit from the leadership of Don Rosini, a leader who was born and raised in the area and has spent decades as a catalyst for change and equality," said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger president and CEO. "His experience as a professional and philanthropist couldn't align more perfectly with Geisinger's vision to make health easier for the communities we serve."
Rosini is also on the board of Together We Can, a nonprofit focused on fighting food insecurity in Pennsylvania and across the country. He earned an undergraduate degree in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
