MIFFLINBURG — An upcoming day of music, art, crafts and adult beverages organized by the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association (MHRA) was more than a year in the making.
The Mifflinburg Spring Flight Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Mifflinburg VFW Carnival Grounds, Route 45 just west of the borough. There is free admission to the grounds, but tickets are required for beer or wine tasting. They are available at $40 apiece at www.mifflinburgpa.com.
Heidi Criswell, MHRA executive director, said she was still in “in shock” that the Mifflinburg Flight Festival might actually happen.
“I’m still waiting for an earthquake or a general disaster to stop it because it’s been crazy,” Criswell said. “Not only did we cancel this past May, then we move it to June thinking this will only last a month. Then we moved it to September, thinking by September it would be great.”
Criswell said the lineup was kept fairly well intact through a long winter. Festival talent will include RiverSoul, The Gabe Stillman Band, The Alexis P. Suter Band and Ray Fuller and the Bluesrockers.
“Gabe Stillman was grateful to come last October and play because it was the only did he had all fall to get out in front of people,” Criswell said. “They are all like that right now, happy to be performing again.”
Criswell added that Alexis Suter, from Brooklyn, N.Y., has been to the area before and Ray Fuller has a national following. She added that Fuller had a song on the national blues chart in 2020.
For listeners who say they “don’t care for blues,” Criswell added that the bands do a wide range of material and can appeal to rock, country and Americana audiences.
Criswell said for people who only want to look at crafts, listen to music and there no charge for admission. MHRA is requesting a donation to support the music.
However, tasting of wines and beers would only be for people ages 21 and up. Wristbands will be issued with payment and no one will served without one. Criswell noted that bottle sales could be made, provided purchases are left in a designated check area until they leave the grounds.
The festival was named last fall when the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board required food to be served when alcohol was consumed.
“We couldn’t do tastings in the fall in the traditional way,” Criswell said. “We came up with the idea of ‘flight packages’ when people would come in and they would purchase a ticket for so many flights and to it that way. It was primarily beer last fall and it worked pretty well.”
The name of gathering was a work in progress, Criswell said. But it would remain the same for now as there were still some items not given away from previous events. Criswell explained the term “flight” referred to the way the beverages are served using four small samples on a tray.
Goodies for people who sign up include a glass for six hours of tasting, a drawstring bag and a bottle opener.
Parking is free for the event, sponsored by Atlantic Broadband (grand sponsor), Service First Federal Credit Union, State Farm Insurance, Mifflinburg Bank and Trust, B.Z. Motors, Lawton Insurance, Heritage Printing and Design, H.L. Klose and Sons, The Eye Center of Central Pa., Dominick T. Adamo and The Tack Room.
