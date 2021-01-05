LEWISBURG — The Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning (BILL) will present "Life and Death on the Wing, Bat Disease Ecology and Conservation," at 3:30 pm Tuesday, Jan. 12 online via Zoom by Dr. DeeAnn Reeder, professor of biology at Bucknell University.
The program is free and open to the public, but participants need to register no later than noon Monday, Jan. 11. A link and instructions will be emailed. Online registration is preferred (https://forms.gle/WsG1LhQGp55npCKX8), but the BILL office can be called at 570-522-0105 or email sent to Heather LeBlanc at lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu for registration with name and email address.
Reeder specializes in bats, the second largest order of mammals, with over 1400 species. Found all over the world, they are critical to ecosystem functioning and display extraordinary diversity. With the exception of the fungal disease White-nose Syndrome (WNS) in North American bats, these mammals lead long and apparently healthy lives characterized by little overt illness and exceptionally low levels of cancer.
However, bats also apparently serve as reservoir hosts for those zoonotic viruses that have significant pandemic potential (e.g., Marburg virus, Nipah virus, and the SARS-related coronaviruses). This lecture will include a tour through bat biodiversity and ecophysiology and discussions of WNS, Ebola, and COVID-19. It will also highlight critical interfaces between bat conservation and spillover of pathogens to humans.
Reeder, an ecophysiologist, biodiversity specialist and conservationist, has worked in Africa and North America. She offers courses on wildlife and emerging infectious diseases as well as field/lab studies in mammology. Reeder is an authority on infectious disease ecology and her research led to her role as an adviser to U.S. and African authorities on infectious diseases, including Ebola. This summer she and her colleague, Dr. Ken Field, were awarded a $200,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to study bat tolerance to coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.