MIFFLINBURG — An annual tribute to firefighters who died responding to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 has turned into something more than a 34.3-mile hike.
At 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, the sixth Mifflinburg Hose Company 9/11 Memorial Walk will step off from the Muncy Valley Moose Club, Hughesville, and head south along Route 304. South of Milton, walkers will turn west and head for Lewisburg and Mifflinburg via Route 45 and the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. The trek will likely finish from about 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Hose Company on Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
Registration for people who would like to walk the course from end to end can be done via the Mifflinburg Hose Company Facebook page. All money raised from the walk will be donated to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Miflinburg Hose Company Captain Jarred Fry and Stephani Hesman have developed a kind of kinship around the local event and the loss of lives which inspired it.
Fry said the 34.3-mile length of the walk represented the 343 firefighters who died at the World Trade Center. He was about 11 years old, in school at the time, and said the events of the day left an impression. Fry recalled a sense of chaos as the day unfolded as people could not confirm exactly what was happening. Communication, though advanced in 2001, was far as quick as what is taken for granted in the decades since.
Fry called Hesman, who began helping the walk in its first year, a integral part of the local remembrance.
In fact, Hesman began helping with the event in its first year. She recalled meeting walkers at the Milton McDonald’s, who that year walked from Mifflinburg to Hughesville, and offered them water.
Hesman has later driven walkers to the starting point, collected donated items and shuttled supplies to the participants. She noted that Susquehanna Valley CARTS, the car show sponsors, has put together fruit bags, juice and other items for the walkers this year.
An ambulance service volunteer in September 2001, Hesman was on a call when the first aircraft crashed into its target.
On arrival at the Evangelical Community Hospital Emergency Department, her former Emergency Medical Technician instructor told her of the unfolding disaster. The second tower was hit before they left for the return to their station in Milton.
The crash of flight 93 near Shanksville, Somerset County, prompted a conversation about preparedness back at their Milton station.
“We were trying to figure out as an EMT crew what our process would be if that emergency happened in our area,” Hesman said. “I remember the conversations very clearly from what we were going through during that day.”
Hesman recalled how local EMT and fire volunteers went to New York after the horrific event to see how they could help out.
Hesman said she has also come to view Fry as a brother thanks to their collaboration on the walk.
It was hoped a motorcycle escort could be arranged as walkers come through Milton as it is the same day as the opening of the Milton Harvest Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.