LEWISBURG — An opportunity for up to 10 weeks of summer fun was recently announced by the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA).
Becky Cunfer, 2022 summer camp director, said Summer Adventure and Explorer Mini Camps would begin Sunday, June 6 and run through Friday, Aug. 12. Registration information for campers and a camp schedule were posted on the BVRA Facebook page.
Sports, fitness, kitchen chemistry, inventions, wildlife, world travel, civic engagement, vehicles in motion, trailblazing and "making the band" will be among the topics. Guest speakers and activities related to the theme will be scheduled weekly and campers will enjoy trips to both the BVRA Gymnastics Center and the Campus Theatre.
Arts, crafts, games, swimming at the Lewisburg Community Pool, hiking the West Field Trail, active play in Saint Mary’s Park and gardening in the Emerald Drake Play Garden were also among activities scheduled.
Changes anticipated for 2022 include updated policies which will continue to align with the CDC’s recommended practices and policies during the global pandemic. BVRA will enforce best management practices to prevent germ spread and reduce the risks of COVID-19 and as will revise practices as needed to maintain a safe environment.
Questions about COVID-19 policies and other camp related topics will be addressed at the BVRA Nature Studio during a Camp Orientation session.
BVRA noted the need for full time camp counselors.
Applicants must be age 16 or older, although "counselors in training" may be age 14 or 15 with working papers. First Aid and CPR training will be provided during a counselor training session from Tuesday, May 31 to Friday, June 3. A cover letter and resume should be sent to director@bvrec.org for an interview in March.
