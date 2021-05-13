MILTON — Two Republicans are vying for the nomination for a Ward 3 seat on Milton Borough Council.
Incumbent Linda Meckley, who is council’s longest-tenured member, is being challenged by Joshua Husam in the May 18 primary. There are no Democratic candidates on the ballot.
Meckley, 63, has been serving on council since 1998. She has lived in Milton since 1994.
“I believe we should give something back to the community that we live in,” Meckley said. “I appreciate my neighbors and the people that live in the community. I want to make sure we maintain Milton in a way that is efficient, family friendly, safe and a nice place to live.”
When she first started serving on council, Meckley said Milton had to annually take out a tax-anticipation loan to cover expenses until tax bills were paid by property owners.
“Through the actions of council... we were able to get the borough to a place, financially, where that was no longer necessary,” she said. “We had the adequate tax flow, without raising taxes.”
Through efficient operations, and attaining numerous grants, Meckley said there was an approximate 10-year period where the borough did not have to levy a tax increase.
While she was serving as chair of a Recreation Committee, Meckley said the borough attained grants from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and numerous other entities. Those funds were used to upgrade Milton’s parks.
“We were able to purchase new fire equipment, through grant funding,” Meckley said. “It had a lot to do with financially maneuvering funding and grants to be able to accomplish what we needed to accomplish.”
She described the borough’s parks, as well as its other accomplishments, as a “source of pride.”
“The borough has been able to secure millions of dollars in grant funding... for various projects,” Meckley said.
“It was a team effort with the state government, local officials, the Recreation Committee,” she continued. “Had we not been able to attend some of the (DCNR) seminars, we wouldn’t have had any idea (of the grants available).”
She credited late state Rep. Merle Phillips, current Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and Sen. John Gordner (R-27) with assisting the borough with funding for various projects.
Moving forward, Meckley said she would like to continue to see the borough streamline operations, to become even more efficient.
“There are always challenges because there are changes in state regulations and policies that we need to abide by,” she said. “As people retire, we need to replace those positions, and replace them efficiently.
“The borough is a business,” Meckley continued. “It needs to be run efficiently.”
In addition, she would like to see the borough continue to help homeowners maintain their properties, in order to keep real estate values stable or to increase.
“I would like to see us continue to bring new business development to the area,” Meckley said. “One of the challenges we face is the empty ACF property and finding a good fit for that... We always have the issue of flooding, and the river, and how to best safeguard against those concerns.”
Meckley enjoys serving on council.
“I am looking forward to another four-year term, if the citizens decide to re-elect me again,” she said. “I have a considerable amount of knowledge of our codes, our needs and our wants.”
Meckley is involved with various community organizations, and is a life member of the Milton Fire Department. She is also involved with prison ministry.
Husam believes it is time for new faces to step up and serve.
“Over two decades of old ideas and poor execution isn’t in the borough’s best interest?” he said. “Unfortunately, council members do not have term limits, which leads to this type of lifelong membership.
“For too long, a number of elected officials in Milton haven’t had the interest of their constituents in mind,” Husam continued. “They would rather project their own beliefs over all of us, rather than listen to the people that they were elected to serve.”
He criticized Meckley for past votes against holding Halloween-related activities in Milton, and for being a member of council in 2020 when a slight tax increase was enacted for 2021.
“As a Republican, I live within my means and as a borough council member, I will make sure Milton does the same,” Husam said.
He moved to Milton 10 years ago, after graduating from the Lewisburg Area High School.
“I have always been a resident of the Susquehanna River Valley,” Husam said. “I grew up outside of the borough, in West Milton, however I have always called Milton home.”
He currently works as a carpenter for Moore’s Custom Building. Prior to that, he was employed as a corrections officer at the Northumberland County Jail for three years.
Husam believes a revitalization is needed in Milton.
“The borough faces a dying downtown,” he said. “Our elected officials should be doing everything in their power to attract new business to our community. The borough should be working with state and local economic development entities to ensure Milton has a bright business future.”
Husam praised The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) for its efforts, as well as the Milton Area School District.
“Organizations like (TIME) are not just talking the talk, but are investing in our town’s future success,” he said. “As a father, I can say that I am proud of our school system and the steps it has taken to give our children the opportunity to better themselves by investing in a new sports complex.
“I am a firm believer that decent academics and athletics creates well-rounded young adults.”
He pledged to “work toward improving Milton as a whole.”
“We, as a community, have so much potential to grow and improve,” Husam said. “I truly believe that we are right around the corner from a bustling downtown business district, but we need elected officials who are willing to put in the effort to attract new business and new home owners to our wonderful town.
“Organizations like The Improved Milton Experience cannot do it on their own.”
