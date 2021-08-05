Uptown Music Collective enrolling for fall
WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective’s fall enrollment week begins Aug. 9 and runs until Aug. 14.
Enrollment is open for both in-person and virtual private lessons on guitar, vocals, bass, keyboards and drums. The fall semester will begin on Aug. 30, and will run for 15 weeks.
There is no previous experience needed to enroll and take lessons. There are currently openings for students of all levels who are looking for private instruction. The school also offers financial assistance upon request and scholarship opportunities every year.
For more information call 570-329-0888, email Brendan Mondell at brendan@uptownmusic.org, or visit the collective at www.uptownmusic.org
Valley Players announce return with auditions
SUNBURY—The Valley Players Community Theater Organization announced it is returning to the dinner theater stage, holding auditions for the upcoming comedy, “Five Tellers Dancing in the Rain,” by Mark Dunn.
Auditions will be held from 7 to 9 tonight at The Packer House, 24 N. Third St., Sunbury. Performances will be held Nov. 5-6 and Nov. 12-13.
The script calls for five women. Sass, tears and charm occur as five bank tellers speak their hearts and brew lots of coffee in this comedy.
Directed by Heather Swartz of Selinsgrove, “Five Tellers” is set in the break room of a small bank in Mississippi on six consecutive weekday mornings.
For questions or more information, visit the Valley Players’ Facebook page, or contact Valley Players President Tara Deljanovan at tarier@gmail.com.
Music at Mifflinburg Community Park
MIFFLINBURG — The 2021 Mifflinburg Community Park summer concert schedule has been announced.
All concerts are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday nights except at noted.
• Tonight, Patsy Kline and Friends
• Thursday, Aug. 12, to be announced
• Thursday, Aug. 19, Runaway Stroller
• Thursday, Aug. 26, to be announced
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, Frank Wicher Band
Smoking, alcohol or pets are not permitted in the park. Lawn chairs or blankets are recommended for seating.
Call 570-966-2181, 570-966-1013 or listen to local radio for postponements or cancellations.
Lewisburg Music in the Park
LEWISBURG — The return of Lewisburg Music in the Park for 2021 will be in a different location than in years past.
Due to construction in and around the usual venue, the series will be at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of August and September at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West, North 15th Street, at the Shade Structure opposite the tennis courts.
Note that two performers will be featured each night.
• Wednesday, Sept. 1, (rain date Wednesday, Sept. 22), Odyssey with Buzz Meachum, Stacia Abernatha
Paragon Ragtime Orchestra in concert
MUNCY — “Paragon on Pepper Street,” a free performance by the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra (PRO), will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Pepper Street Farm, 232 Pepper St., Muncy.
The orchestra, with conductor Rick Benjamin, plans a program suitable to the season and setting, featuring selections by John Phillip Sousa, Scott Joplin and rarely heard “gems” from the PRO music library. The concert, presented by the Muncy Historical Society, will feature soprano Bernadette Boerckel.
Local food vendors will be in attendance and there will be complimentary popcorn available. Lawn chairs or blankets were recommended. A rain location will be available at the Muncy High School gymnasium.
Theater groups to present Shakespeare
LEWISBURG — Gaspipe Theatre Company and RiverStage Community Theatre will present William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at 7 p.m. Aug. 13-15 at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
Donations will be accepted.
For more information, visit riverstagetheatre.org.
Taber to host Bottles and Brews VIII
WILLIAMSPORT — Bottles and Brews VIII. a fundraising event for the Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at 858 West Fourth St., Williamsport.
Beer, wines, coffee, tea and foods will be available from 30 participating vendors. Tickets priced at $35 per person for Taber members ($40 for non-members), are available at the museum website and in-person. Call 570-326-3326 or visit tabermuseum.org for more information.
The museum will be offering 32-ounce growlers emblazoned with the Taber logo and containing a pass, allowing for a half-price fill of the growler at a number of the participating vendors. A pint glass and a lanyard for ease of tastings will be offered for sale. Tee shirts with the Bottles and Brews logo and the museum logo will premiere at the event and will be available for sale.
A number of raffle prizes will be offered, including a hand-made wine rack and handsomely-crafted wooden buckets filled with an assortment of beverages.
