ALLENWOOD — Twenty-six inmates at the Allenwood United States Penitentiary are currently positive for COVID-19, according to a listing on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
Only the Lompoc Federal Correctional Institute in California currently has more positive inmates, with 36 cases being reported.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the website notes that 273 inmates and 50 staff members have recovered from COVID-19. One inmate died after contracting the virus.
