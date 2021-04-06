HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Future ownership of the 266-acre site of what was once the Laurelton Center was awarded late last month to a Juniata County man.
Union County Director of Finance Jeffrey McClintock said Jay Fulkroad of McAlisterville was awarded the property at a judicial auction Tuesday, March 30 for $1,005,000.
Closing on the property and official transfer was expected by May or June.
McClintock said a business check for 10% of the sale price was accepted with the balance due within 30 days. The county, through Solicitor Pete Matson, would prepare the deed and petition the court for distribution of funds received.
It’s most recent previous owner, Gary Murphy and Maryland-based Mountain View Inc., bought the property from the state in 2006.
Back taxes owed included more than $297,000 over three years to Hartley Township and the Mifflinburg Area School District. A municipal lien of more than $34,000 was also placed on the property by the Hartley Township Municipal Sewer Authority.
McClintock, who would receive a commission under county code for the sale, noted there is a 30-day waiting period before the distribution of funds in case of objections.
The Laurelton Center, authorized in 1913 and opened in 1920 as a mental health facility for women, closed in 1998.
Plans for repurposing what is reportedly similar to a college campus have been numerous but never materialized as the property has been on and off the market at various times. Talked-of plans have ranged from recreational use to a religious-based therapeutic community.
McClintock noted a separate 6-acre parcel across Route 45 was also to be transferred to Fulkroad for $34,000.
A request for comment about future use left with the Fulkroad family contracting business was not returned by press time.
