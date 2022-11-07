Rollins sentenced to 80 years

LEWISBURG — A long-distance truck driver charged with the brutal murder of a 47-year-old former beauty pageant contestant will serve 80 years in state prison, without the possibility of parole.
Union County President Judge Michael H. Sholley on Monday handed that sentence to 30-year-old Tracy Rollins, of Dallas, Texas.
Rollins previously entered a guilty plea to one count of third-degree criminal homicide and 20 counts of abusing a corpse.
Rollins was charged following the February 2021 shooting death of Rebecca Landrith, of Alexandria, Va.
Troopers said Rollins shot and killed Landrith in his 18-wheeler, and then shot her 20 times after she was dead. He then dumped her body near the Mile Run exit of Interstate 80 eastbound in western Union County.
Rollins was taken into custody in Connecticut after an investigation which tracked video, cell phone records, and receipts from purchases at truck stops.
Union County Public Defender Brian Ulmer said Rollins "was willing to pay the price and has accepted responsibility for his actions."
He also stated "Rollins has been a cooperative prisoner and has shown nothing but regret."
Landrith's two older brothers, sister and mother testified about the emptiness and void they have felt since her murder.
Rollins sat motionless as family members showed a 9-minute memorial video of Landrith in court.
Patricia McGuiness, Landrith's mother said she felt her daughter was "often too kind to others."
McGuiness said her faith in God has helped give her peace.
"There is no closure, but what I have is peace knowing when I die I will see Rebecca again, and laugh with her again," said McGuiness.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
