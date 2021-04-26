State Police At Selinsgrove Natural death
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers were called to assist a woman in cardiac arrest, however life-saving measures were unsuccessful.
A death investigation was initiated at 4:54 p.m. April 6 along Devon Court, Penn Township, Snyder County, however the 63-year-old woman’s death was considered natural.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — The driver of a 1998 Dodge Ram sustained a su specter minor injury in a crash which occurred at 8:24 p.m. April 22 along Route 104, south of Mitchell Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Dale Rhoads, 60, of Middleburg, was driving south on Route 104 when his Dodge Ram went off the west shoulder, struck an embankment and overturned.
Roads, who was not belted, was charged with driving on right side of roadway.
Theft
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported theft catalytic converter valued at $1,200 from a Ford F350.
The theft reportedly occurred between Jan. 1 and April 13 along Route 522, Beaver Township, Snyder County. The victim is listed as a 66-year-old Middleburg man. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two packages were allegedly removed from a Selinsgrove woman’s mailbox.
The alleged incident occurred between noon April 15 and 7 a.m. April 23. Items taken included kitty litter bags valued at $25 and protective masks valued at $20, police said. The victim was Deborah McClain, 67, it was noted.
False alarms
PENN TOWNSHIP — A Snyder County business has been charged with allegedly having four false alarms within a 12-month period.
Troopers said the charges were filed against American Medical Surplus, Penn Township, Snyder County. The fourth alarm was reported at 5:39 p.m. April 19.
State Police At Montoursville Natural death
BROWN TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Cammal man was found unconscious at the Black Forest Inn and was transported to Geisinger-Jersey Shore Hospital where he was later declared dead, troopers reported.
Troopers were called to the scene at 4:42 p.m. April 13, and were assisted by Tiadaghton Regional Police.
DUI crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Hughesville woman was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a crash at 3:39 a.m. April 11 in the 2,100 block of Route 405, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Jamie Moore, 45, of Hughesville, was taken into custody after she allegedly fled the scene and was found to be highly intoxicated at her residence, police noted. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
DUI
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old Montoursville woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI when troopers responded to a welfare check.
The alleged incident occurred at 2:08 p.m. April 20 at 241 Back St., Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County. Erin Craver allegedly fled before police arrived and was located at Rite-Aid, where she was arrested and later treated at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, troopers noted. Charges are pending toxicology tests. A 2020 Ford Fusion was allegedly involved.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — One person was transported to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 4:35 p.m. April 20 along I-180 west on-ramp at the Faxon exit, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2007 Kenworth driven by Christopher M. Costulas, 32, of North Bend, was traveling east when it attempted to merge into the right lane and struck the rear bumper of a 2015 Dodge Dart driven by Lucretia M. Baker, 31, of Williamsport. The Dodge went out of control, spun and struck a guide rail.
Baker was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. Costulas will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Montoursville woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 12:43 p.m. April 22 along Warrensville Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Jean M. Waltz, 83, of Montoursville, was traveling south when Waltz suffered a medical episode, causing the vehicle to leave the left side of the roadway and hit a mailbox and ditch. Waltz was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman allegedly punched a Kentucky woman in the face during an argument.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 11:24 p.m. April 22 along Fredna Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Kristlyn Reish, 27, was cited after she allegedly struck a 56-year-old woman from Sandy Hook, Ky.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone used the personal information of a 63-year-old Montoursville man to make a false claim for pandemic assistance from the Department of Labor and Industry, police reported.
The alleged incident occurred between noon Feb. 14 and noon March 17 at 1985 Walters Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Jeff Wheeland was the alleged victim, and he was able to deny the claim.
