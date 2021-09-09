LEWISBURG — On Sept. 11, 2001, the Bucknell University student of today was perhaps a toddler if even born at all.
An observance, “Remembering 9-11 at 20’ at Bucknell” will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Rooke Chapel Memorial Grove. Formal remarks by President John Bravman and others, time for reflection and personal sharing were planned as well as a display of relevant photos.
It was a pleasant surprise, observed Bucknell University Chaplain Kurt Nelson, when current students approached him with a plan for the service.
Nelson was a college student himself in 2001 and has seen how perspectives have changed as the years have passed.
“I have worked with students who remember (Sept. 11) as the event that ushered them into adulthood, and the event that changed their childhood and the event that is the first that they remember,” Nelson said. “Now we are definitely in pre-memory times.”
While “never forget” has become a phrase common when people recall the date, Nelson hoped the Saturday commemoration would become a time when people would “remember well the loss, the tragedy of that day as well as the connection and resilience that followed.”
Reconciling the past, Nelson added, could be complex.
“The two functional words that come into my mind are ‘grief’ and ‘remembrance,’” Nelson said. “Both of those are deeply spiritual. I think the act of constructing memory is what we do in religious communities of all stripes. Grief is but love mixed with loss.”
Nelson acknowledged Bucknell alumni among the casualties of Sept. 11, as well as parents of current students. He proposed that the losses of life, innocence and sense of safety in the events of nearly 20 years ago may be echoed among young adults now entering a pandemic-riddled world.
Kendall Garnett, a senior from Forest Hill, Md., plans to offer remarks at “9-11 at 20.” Garnett, also Panhellenic Council president, was less than a year old in 2001.
“I don’t personally remember, but I have friends whose families were deeply affected by 9-11,” Garnett said. “Different sorority women came to me and told me how it affected their lives and how it sticks to them to this day.”
Garnett said her remarks will include the facts of the day but could also be inspired in the moment because of what friends have shared about 9-11.
“I have a close friend who decided to join the military because of the effects 9-11 had in his family’s life,” Garnett said. “A lot of women have come to me and talked to me about that. It will bring a lot of emotional memories.”
Garnett explained the Panhellenic Council is a leadership organization of on-campus sororities. Nicole Everett, the council’s vice president of programming, also advanced the proposal they hope will bring the campus together.
Garnett said many fellow students were born in the years around 2001. Though all were likely too young to remember exactly what happened that day, she is certain that the day made a personal mark all the same.
“The mixed emotions of fear and anger and sadness affected the people around us so much and out lives so much even though we were so young at the time,” Garnett said. “It speaks to the magnitude of the event.”
Nelson also noted the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan so close to the 20-year mark after the fateful day make it an even more important time to reflect.
