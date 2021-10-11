NORTHUMBERLAND — The Friends of Joseph Priestley House, in collaboration with the Northumberland Riverside Cemetery, will be holding a Historic Cemetery Tour Saturday, Oct. 30, in Northumberland. Tours will be offered at 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45 and 8 p.m.
Volunteer actors will be portraying each of the historic figures in appropriate period dress.
A list of historic figures has been put together by the FJPH Program/Event Committee, with the assistance of Dee and Len Zbory, who oversee the cemetery. Committee members include Lisa Mertz, Laurie McCants, Hope Koof and Barbara Spaventa.
In addition to the Historic Cemetery Tour, the FJPH will be holding a pumpkin carving and decorating contest with the entries to be displayed at the Joseph Priestley House Sunday Oct. 31. Trick-or-treaters will be welcomed.
These events will be held rain or shine.
For more information, visit www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or call 570-473-9474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.