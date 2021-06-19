MIFFLINBURG — Twelve-inch R&K subs are now available to order as a fundraiser for the Herr Memorial Library.
Orders should be placed by 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13. The subs will be available for pickup after 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.
Funds raised will be used to assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs.
To place an order or for more information visit the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg or call 570-966-0831. Order can also be placed online at https://shopsmol.com/product/subs-and-pretzel-fundraiser/.
