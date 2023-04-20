Graphic designers showcase talent

WILLIAMSPORT — The talents of 24 graphic design seniors at Pennsylvania College of Technology will be showcased in “Graphic Design 2023,” the annual student portfolio exhibition in The Gallery at Penn College.
Running April 27 through May 5, the display can be viewed on the third floor of The Madigan Library. A reception honoring the seniors is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 28. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.
“The Graphic Design Senior Portfolio Exhibition showcases four years of extensive study and dedication to the design field,” said Brian A. Flynn, assistant professor of graphic design and department head. “The exhibition highlights the creative development of 24 talented, hardworking, graduating design students. Among these students will be future trendsetters in graphic design, and I look forward to following their careers.”
Participating students are: Jessica D. Aviles, Lebanon; Katrina L. Blood, Lock Haven; Alexis M. Burrell, Danville; Kamryn O. Eichenlaub, Lewisburg; Jessica A. Fink, Jersey Shore; Alexander G. Geyer, Montoursville; Anna M. Grimshaw, Mount Gretna; Justin R. Guthrie, Mifflinburg; Skylar L. Hicks, Ebensburg; Frank T. Kocsis III, Dickson City; Taylor J. Leshock, Shamokin; Natalie K. Lincalis, Muncy; Elise A. Miller, Lincoln University; Toni E. Novosel, Mifflinburg; Ryan P. O’Neill, Cogan Station; Molly A. Raser, Birdsboro; Jade I. Riley, Bensalem; Aneesah D. Robinson, Philadelphia; Chloe N. Taylor, Montoursville; Abigail V. Thomas, South Williamsport; Savanah M. Tillotson, Williamsport; Karen L. Trinh, Harrisburg; Abigail C. Williams, Mechanicsburg; and Jacob K. Zimmerman, South Williamsport.
The annual portfolio exhibition displays the best design, illustration and web design work of graphic design students in their final semester of study at Penn College. The show gives students a chance to present their work in marketing, branding, advertising and design to industry professionals and the community.
Penn College graphic design students have consistently earned recognition in regional, national and international advertising design competitions, particularly in the student category of the American Advertising Federation’s American Advertising Awards and AIGA Blue Ridge’s Flux Student Design Competition.
The Gallery at Penn College is open 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
