Graphic designers showcase talent

Graphic Design 2023, the annual student portfolio exhibition by graphic design seniors at Pennsylvania College of Technology, runs April 27 through May 5 in The Gallery at Penn College. The exhibition’s poster was designed by graphic design senior Alexis M. Burrell, of Danville.

WILLIAMSPORT — The talents of 24 graphic design seniors at Pennsylvania College of Technology will be showcased in “Graphic Design 2023,” the annual student portfolio exhibition in The Gallery at Penn College.

Running April 27 through May 5, the display can be viewed on the third floor of The Madigan Library. A reception honoring the seniors is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 28. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

